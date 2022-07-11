Globe Union Announces Move of Manufacturing Facilities Due to Local Chinese Government Urban Development Plans

TAICHUNG, Taiwan, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Union Industrial Corp., the parent company of the U.S.-based Gerber Plumbing Fixtures, announces that its faucet manufacturing in Fuyong, Shenzhen, China, will be moved to a facility located in Machong, Guangdong, China. This decision is a result of plans made by the district government of Shenzhen to urbanize the area around Globe Union's faucet manufacturing facility, which include a road that will be built directly through the Company's current Fuyong facility.

This new manufacturing site will focus on the business's core manufacturing competencies, while leveraging its supply chain partners' strengths and efficiencies. The transition will take place over the next 15 months in alignment with the timeline provided by the local government in Shenzhen.

About Globe Union Industrial Corp.:

Headquartered in Taichung, Taiwan, Globe Union is a worldwide leader in kitchen and bathroom plumbing products. Globe Union has five key brands, including Gerber Plumbing Fixtures. Globe Union's commitment to excellence is embodied by offering customers the best possible value for the highest standards of product design and manufacture.

About Gerber® Plumbing Fixtures:

For nearly a century, Gerber has manufactured tried and true, high-quality kitchen and bathroom plumbing products. Each team member in the Gerber family delivers on our commitment to providing dependability reflected in both our products and customer care throughout North America. We earn the trust of trade professionals and homeowners alike who find value in products that have both style and substance – performing without exception for years to come, all while being surprisingly affordable. Gerber's comprehensive offering of plumbing solutions is created with the entire experience in mind, from easy installation to reliable everyday use, and is supported by Gerber's industry-leading warranties. As a partner in the U.S. EPA WaterSense® Program, Gerber is committed to protecting the environment through resource conservation, and creating high-efficiency and eco-friendly products.

