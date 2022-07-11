iDesign Partners with YouTube Star, Television Host and Author Rosanna Pansino to Launch New Home Organization Line at The Container Store

The collection features more than 40 products made of eco-friendly materials and clear solutions that reduce plastic waste by an average of 39 water bottles each.

SOLON, Ohio, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global storage, home décor and organizational products company iDesign announced today a new product line made in collaboration with New York Times bestselling author and YouTube star Rosanna Pansino available exclusively at The Container Store (NYSE: TCS). The Rosanna Pansino Collection by iDesign includes clear storage bins, canisters, mixing bowls, turntables, a cake dome, and more. The products are made of sustainable materials including 100% recycled clear plastic, bio-filled recycled plastic and Paulownia wood.

The collection will feature sleek and stylish Coconut and Clear colorways, with a total of 40 customizable home organization products. Made with 100% recycled plastic, the clear storage containers help reduce plastic waste by an average of 39 water bottles each.

With over 3 billion views and 20 million global followers across her social media platforms, Rosanna is one of the top 5 food influencers in the world. She has one of the most popular cooking channels on YouTube and is one of the highest-paid content creators on the platform. As an award-winning cooking content creator, Rosanna knows how to create a beautifully organized kitchen that is a joy to cook in.

"Home organization is something I've always been passionate about. Many people think of the kitchen or closet when it comes to organizing, but every single room of the house can be put together in a way that makes your life easier," says Rosanna Pansino. "I love how sustainable this new home organization line is, and iDesign is the perfect partner with their laser focus on sustainability being what sets them apart from other houseware product companies. Together, we are finding every way possible to make products of the future."

The perfect combination of style and function, this collection is a sustainable way to organize any living space – big or small. All storage options are customizable with the ability to mix and match with dividers and inserts.

"At iDesign, we're proud to create high-quality, innovative products within the housewares industry and this unique collection is a continuation of that effort," said Aaron Taylor, Senior Vice President of Global eCommerce and Marketing. "Collaborating on this collection made perfect sense given Ro's cooking expertise and our passion for developing sustainable home organization solutions."

Products from the Rosanna Pansino Collection by iDesign will be sold exclusively at The Container Store starting on July 13. Become an Organized Insider with The Container Store to get early access to the collection online starting July 11.

"We are proud to be offering this collection exclusively at The Container Store," said Chief Merchandising Officer of The Container Store, John Gehre. "As we continue to grow our sustainable product assortment, this addition enhances the sustainable options we offer our current customers and also introduces our store to Rosanna's audience who may not have shopped with us before."

Celebrate the launch with Rosanna and her closest friends as they take over a location of The Container Store via livestream on Rosanna's YouTube Channel Wednesday, July 13 at 7:30 p.m. EST.

About iDesign

iDesign, founded by Bob Immerman in 1974, began as a housewares design company with a core goal in mind - to offer innovative storage products for the home at a reasonable price. Based in Solon, Ohio, just outside of Cleveland, iDesign has grown to be a global leader in housewares with distribution facilities in NorthEast Ohio, Europe and China selling to over 100 countries across multiple continents. iDesign's mission is to make everyday living easier with innovative products designed to help people organize and enhance their homes with style. Through the use of recycled and recyclable materials, sustainable packaging, and the removal of chemicals from manufacturing, iDesign commits to sustainable business practices to protect the planet. For more information on iDesign visit www.idesignlivesimply.com .

About The Container Store

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) is the nation's leading specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom closets, and in-home services – a concept they originated in 1978. Today, with locations nationwide, the retailer offers more than 10,000 products designed to transform lives through the power of organization. Visit www.containerstore.com for more information about products, store locations, services offered and real-life inspiration.

