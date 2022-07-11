System Innovation Group announces an Award to deploy a Customized, Air-to-Ground Communications Solution

MELBOURNE, Fla., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- System Innovation Group, a leading provider of communications solutions, has been selected to deliver a secure and private air-to-ground communications solution using customized RF equipment for US Government users that will improve real-time situational awareness and collaboration capabilities.

Customized Air-Ground Communications Solution (PRNewswire)

"We are proud to support this new mission focus area. As a team, SIG has developed cellular communications solutions for more than 20-years. By supporting these new air-ground and terrestrial communications solutions, SIG continues to demonstrate that we are a comprehensive and trusted solutions provider." – Shawn Gallagher, President

Under this contract, System Innovation Group will provide customized transceivers that can operate around the world and support communications missions across a wide range of frequencies.

"As an engineering company, we are always excited to help bring new technologies to the market. This technology expansion will grow our breadth and depth as an organization into areas that will support customers for years to come.", said Eric Salyers, CTO of System Innovation Group.

About System Innovation Group

System Innovation Group, LLC is a leading developer of customized private communications solutions that enable users to operate around the world securely and effectively. From industrial sites to remote battlefields, System Innovation Group's products and technology are utilized under the most extreme conditions. www.SystemInnovationGroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE System Innovation Group