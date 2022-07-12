Advantage Insurance Inc. Announces Leadership Change

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantage Insurance Inc. ("Advantage"), a leader in providing customized insurance solutions for businesses and individuals, announced today that its CEO Walter Keenan has left the company to pursue new business opportunities. Eric Schneider, Advantage's Chief Investment Officer, stated: "Walter built a great investor-insurer platform and private placement life insurance business, from its design and launch in 2013 through our recapitalization with new investors in 2021. We wish Walter the best in his next entrepreneurial endeavor."

Walter Keenan said: "Building Advantage Insurance with the help of a world-class team of insurance professionals has been the highlight of my business career. I look forward to seeing Advantage's continuing growth and success under new leadership."

About Advantage

Advantage Insurance Inc., through its operating subsidiaries, provides customized insurance

products and services to businesses and individuals worldwide. Founded in 1993, today Advantage serves over 600 insurance clients and administers over $3 billion of insurance assets from its headquarters in San Juan, Puerto Rico and additional locations in Bermuda , the Cayman Islands and the United States . Advantage's primary lines of business include private placement life insurance, captive insurance management and institutional investment advisory services. Contact persons and additional information is available on the company's website:

