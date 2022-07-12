PFF Walk Celebrates Hope and Community for People Affected by Pulmonary Fibrosis

CHICAGO, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation's (PFF) sixth annual PFF Walk returns in person and virtually from July through October 2022 to raise funds and awareness to support people living with pulmonary fibrosis (PF). All those impacted by the disease are invited to walk together toward a cure for the more than 250,000 Americans living with PF and interstitial lung disease.

Join the PFF Walk 2022 and raise funds and awareness to help more than 250,000 Americans living with pulmonary fibrosis. Registration for the PFF Walk is open at pffwalk.org (PRNewswire)

"We have a community of champions who have remained strong through the pandemic while battling this serious lung disease," said William T. Schmidt, PFF President and CEO. "We encourage everyone to join us in celebrating these individuals and helping us raise vital funds for research, education and support programs."

This year's PFF Walk 2022 is set to take place in six cities and virtually across the U.S. –

July 23 – North Shore Riverfront Park, Pittsburgh

July 30 – Liberty State Park, New York City

September 10 – Diversey Harbor, Chicago

September 17 – Crissy Field , Bay Area

September 24 – Virtually

October 8 – National Harbor, Washington D.C.

October 22 – Cypress Waters, Dallas

The PFF Walk features two course options – 5K and one mile – and family-friendly activities, refreshments, educational materials about PF and more.

The new PFF Community Registry, launching in July, will be featured at a tent at the Walk sites. Individuals living with PF, family members, caregivers and lung transplant recipients who had PF are invited to enroll in the Registry and share their experiences with the disease. Data from the Registry will be used by medical researchers to answer questions to improve the lives of everyone affected by PF.

Registration for the PFF Walk is free. Walkers who raise $100 or more will receive a commemorative PFF Walk t-shirt. To register or for more information, visit PFFWalk.org.

The prevalence of PF is on the rise in the United States with more than 50,000 new cases diagnosed annually. There is no known cure.

About the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation

The mission of the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation is to accelerate the development of new treatments and ultimately a cure for pulmonary fibrosis. Until this goal is achieved, the PFF is committed to advancing improved care of patients with PF and providing unequaled support and education resources for patients, caregivers, family members, and health care providers. The PFF has a three-star rating from Charity Navigator and is an accredited charity by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Wise Giving Alliance. The Foundation has met all of the requirements of the National Health Council Standards of Excellence Certification Program® and has earned the Guidestar Platinum Seal of Transparency. For more information, visit pulmonaryfibrosis.org or call 844.TalkPFF (844.825.5733).

Contact: Dorothy Coyle

dorothyccoyle@gmail.com

773-332-6201

(PRNewsfoto/The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation