Sharecare names Harsha Panyadahundi chief technology officer

ATLANTA, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced that Harsha Panyadahundi has been named chief technology officer. As the latest strategic hire to further the company's goals to accelerate growth and create greater value for customers and shareholders, Harsha brings a purpose- and results-driven approach to his new role overseeing all engineering and technology development and operations across Sharecare.

(PRNewsfoto/Sharecare) (PRNewswire)

"Sharecare remains focused on execution, growth, and innovation to drive increased penetration of the multi-billion-dollar market opportunity ahead of us, and Harsha's skills and experience as a technology leader not only match what is required to accomplish these goals but also make him an excellent fit within the culture of collaboration and dynamic integration we have fostered," said Jeff Arnold, chairman and CEO of Sharecare. "As we embark on this next phase of our company's mission to deliver people, everywhere, all their health in one place through AI- and API-driven technology and data mesh architecture, I am confident that Harsha's leadership will fuel Sharecare's growth and meet the evolving needs of our payor, employer, provider, and life sciences customers and shareholders."

Harsha joins Sharecare from Wolters Kluwer, where he led technology for its Health, Governance Risk and Compliance, and Global Growth Markets divisions, representing half of the company's nearly $5 billion in annual revenue. He also served in senior positions at large payor and provider organizations including Anthem (now Elevance Health), Mt. Sinai Health System, and Aetna.

With more than 25 years of experience working at the intersection of healthcare and IT, Harsha is a seasoned leader with a proven track record of driving organizational and technological innovation, and architecting new business solutions that leverage flexible software development, decrease operational expenses, and promote company growth. His commitment to fostering innovation, positivity, and inclusiveness has yielded a unique ability to lead, motivate, and unify teams across an organization's administrative, operational, clinical, business, and technological needs, with a focus on how these critical elements and contributors work together to drive change.

"I have always believed in the positive impact that technology can have on people's lives and deeply admired the companies that share both a vision for the future and the passion and focus to deliver on it," said Harsha Panyadahundi, chief technology officer at Sharecare. "Sharecare embodies that spirit like few others in healthcare and I'm thrilled to join the company at this incredibly exciting juncture in its history, work alongside its exceptional leaders, and, most of all, empower the incredibly talented developers, engineers, data scientists, and operators that comprise Sharecare's technology team – today and in the future – to fulfill our mission, every day."

Harsha graduated from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, with a bachelor's degree and master's degree in biochemical engineering and biotechnology, and also holds an MBA from the Yale School of Management.

About Sharecare

Sharecare is the leading digital health company that helps people – no matter where they are in their health journey – unify and manage all their health in one place. Our comprehensive and data-driven virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. Driven by our philosophy that we are all together better, at Sharecare, we are committed to supporting each individual through the lens of their personal health and making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for everyone. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

Media Contact:

Sharecare PR Team

PR@sharecare.com

404.665.4305

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sharecare