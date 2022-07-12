Smith+Nephew launches Clinical Support App to help reduce practice variation in wound care

LONDON, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smith+Nephew (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN), the global medical technology company, today announces the launch of the WOUND COMPASS™ Clinical Support App.

Smith+Nephew's WOUND COMPASS◊ Clinical Support App (PRNewswire)

The WOUND COMPASS Clinical Support App is a comprehensive digital support tool for health care professionals that aids wound assessment and decision-making to help reduce practice variation.

"There is an urgent need and opportunity to reduce variation to improve patient outcomes" - World Union of Wound Healing Societies.1

"Practice variation has been shown to negatively impact clinical outcomes in chronic wound patients" said Claudia Matei, Marketing Director for Digital Health and Value Based Programs at Smith+Nephew. "More and more, we see non-wound specialists managing chronic wounds. With limited wound care education and experience, this has contributed to significant challenges with practice variation."2

We developed the WOUND COMPASS Clinical Support App to help improve nurse confidence when assessing and treating wounds,*3 and to give specialist nurses the reassurance that their formulary is being followed.3

This simple and easy-to-use app3 categorises wounds by location on the body, wound type, wound appearance, the volume of exudate and wound depth. Based on this information, this digital health solution provides guidance on treatment, products, and when to consult a specialist. The guidance is accompanied by additional educational resources, images, and diagrams to help with decision-making when treating wounds. The app can also be customised to local customer formulary.

The WOUND COMPASS Clinical Support App has been piloted and validated with more than 70 clinicians through more than 400 assessments. 83% of non-wound specialists agreed that using the app made wound assessments easier† and the app was recommended by 100% of wound specialists (n=7).3

Clinicians should contact their local Smith+Nephew representative to learn how to implement and personalise the WOUND COMPASS Clinical Support App to their formulary, or to learn more please visit: www.smith-nephew.com/key-products/advanced-wound-management/wound-compass-clinical-support-app-csa. The app operates on both Apple and Android devices.

References

* As rated by 58/71 clinicians rated as improving confidence

† As rated by 59/71 clinicians rated as easier for assessment

London : Wounds International. Available at: World Union of Wound Healing Societies (2020) Strategies to reduce practice variation in wound assessment and management: The T.I.M.E. Clinical Decision Support Tool.: Wounds International. Available at: www.woundsinternational.com Gray TA, et al. What factors influence community wound care in the UK? A focus group study using the Theoretical Domains Framework. BMJ Open 2019; 9:e024859. doi:10.1136/bmjopen-2018-024859. Smith+Nephew 2021. Clinical Support App Pilot Survey Results. Internal Report. CSD.AWM.21.002.

About Smith+Nephew

Smith+Nephew is a portfolio medical technology business focused on the repair, regeneration and replacement of soft and hard tissue. We exist to restore people's bodies and their self-belief by using technology to take the limits off living. We call this purpose 'Life Unlimited'. Our 18,000 employees deliver this mission every day, making a difference to patients' lives through the excellence of our product portfolio, and the invention and application of new technologies across our three global franchises of Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT and Advanced Wound Management.

Founded in Hull, UK, in 1856, we now operate in more than 100 countries, and generated annual sales of $5.2 billion in 2021. Smith+Nephew is a constituent of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN). The terms 'Group' and 'Smith+Nephew' are used to refer to Smith & Nephew plc and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.

For more information about Smith+Nephew, please visit www.smith-nephew.com and follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram or Facebook .

