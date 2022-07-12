Tethr and DCM Insights form partnership, helping organizations use conversation intelligence to improve sales results

AUSTIN, Texas and WASHINGTON, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tethr, the leading AI-powered conversation intelligence platform, and DCM Insights, a customer engagement research and advisory firm, announced today a strategic partnership that will help businesses understand and improve their customer experience and unlock growth.

The partnership continues a long-standing relationship—focused on research into the science of customer engagement—between Tethr and Matt Dixon and Ted McKenna, now founding partners of DCM Insights.

The DCM Insights team will feature research they conducted using Tethr's platform in their upcoming book The JOLT Effect: How High Performers Overcome Customer Indecision . The book is based on findings from a study of over 2.5 million sales conversations. DCM Insights used Tethr's conversation analytics to understand how top-performing salespeople overcome customer indecision to close sales.

Tethr uses artificial intelligence to analyze phone and chat conversations and then triggers automated actions in CRM, customer experience, and service management platforms such as Salesforce, Qualtrics, and Zendesk. DCM Insights brings decades of research and data science expertise to its clients, which results in an insight-based point of view about customer behavior, customer engagement, and growth.

Under the partnership agreement, DCM Insights will use Tethr to analyze its clients' conversation data, optimize results, and offer conversation diagnostics using Tethr. Tethr customers who need strategic planning or help coaching sales teams on customer indecision can also rely on DCM Insights.

"This partnership with DCM Insights will enable Tethr to continue its heritage of having a research focus that ensures our software is providing the right answers to the most important questions. We could not be more excited about partnering with DCM Insights and seeing the company take shape over the coming years," Tethr CEO Robert Beasley said.

Dixon, McKenna, and fellow DCM Insights founding partner Rory Channer previously worked at CEB, now Gartner, where they conducted the research behind the best selling books, The Effortless Experience: Conquering the New Battlefield for Customer Loyalty , The Challenger Sale: Taking Control of the Customer Conversation , and The Challenger Customer: Selling to the Hidden Influencer Who Can Multiply Your Results . Dixon is a co-author of all three books. Tethr used this body of research to teach its artificial intelligence platform to recognize behaviors that contribute to customer effort and improved sales performance.

After Gartner purchased CEB in 2016, Dixon and McKenna joined Tethr to lead the inhouse research and product team. Dixon, McKenna, and Channer formed DCM Insights earlier this year to focus on finding new paths to improved sales and company growth using scientific research.

"Our time at Tethr showed us the power and potential of advanced conversation intelligence as a means of helping organizations better understand and adapt to changing customer behavior. We're thrilled to be launching a business whose sole purpose is to help companies grow through science and equally excited to continue working with Tethr as our conversation intelligence partner," Dixon said.

About Tethr: Tethr envisions a world where every company listens, and every customer is heard. Tethr is a cloud-based conversation intelligence platform that combines powerful AI, machine learning, and over a decade of research to surface contextual insights from customer interactions. Tethr quickly and easily turns large amounts of unstructured customer conversation data into insights that fuel smarter decisions and improved business performance.To Try Tethr for free, visit go.tethr.com/free-trial

About DCM Insights: DCM Insights works with some of the world's largest and fastest-growing companies to optimize customer experience and sales performance through analysis of a vast array of customer data, including conversational data. DCM Insight's mission is to debunk myths of customer engagement and find new paths to company growth using scientific methods. To learn more, visit jolteffect.com

