Vivaris Capital, LLC partners with The IRA Club

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivaris Capital, LLC, a multi-strategy fund offering hybrid hedge and private equity structures, announced today that it has partnered with The IRA Club, a self-directed IRA third party administrator, to provide investors the opportunity to invest via their IRAs.

Through this new partnership, The IRA Club's members will benefit from Vivaris Capital's approach of raising capital and then investing it utilizing a strategy that is primarily focused on building businesses in climate tech and life sciences, where the principals anticipate adoption of new technologies will drive growth and create value.

The IRA Club will guide its members through Vivaris Capital's investment process, complete the necessary filings to keep their account IRS compliant, work with them to be sure their needs are being met, and provide educational resources. The first educational webinar is scheduled for September 6 and registration details will be available mid-August.

Vivaris Capital is led by President and Chief Executive Officer J. Christopher Mizer, a 25-year veteran of the alternative investment industry. He founded the firm in 1998 to invest in and acquire middle-market businesses in a broad range of industries that are leaders in their market niches. He is supported by an eight-member team that includes leading physicians, environmental and climate technology experts, alternative investment professionals, and global finance and business specialists.

"Our intent is to disrupt the financial services industry. Our strategy secures the repayment of principal by investing in a diversified portfolio of investment grade securities that collateralize the portfolio, and the difference between the cost of the principal security portfolio and their face amount at maturity is invested in alternative asset opportunities with high return potential. The partnership with The IRA Club is a win-win for its members," said Mizer.

"It has always been challenging for retirement investors to access institutional-quality alternative investments. A self-directed IRA allows investors to access a wider variety of funds and opportunities than may be otherwise available" said Ramez Fakhoury, Vice President at The IRA Club.

For further information, visit https://www.vivariscapital.com/

About Vivaris Capital

Vivaris Capital, LLC was founded in June of 1998 to invest in and acquire middle-market businesses in healthcare, life sciences, and technology that are leaders in their market niches. The Vivaris team is led by J. Christopher Mizer who is the chairman of each of the portfolio companies and guides key strategic decisions and their execution. He also serves as the operating president on an interim basis when companies are going through periods of ownership succession and new management team members are being assembled.

Disclaimers:

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor the solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Only the Private Placement Memorandum can make such an offer. The Private Placement Memorandum must be read in order to understand fully all of the implications and risks of the offering of securities to which it relates.

IRA Club does not offer investment, tax, financial, or legal advice, nor do we endorse any products, investments, or companies that provide such advice and investments. All parties are strongly encouraged to perform their due diligence and consult with the appropriate professional(s) licensed in that area before entering any investment.

