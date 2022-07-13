InventHelp Presents Tension Relief Massager (SFO-851)

PITTSBURGH, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I get frequent neck and back pain caused by my job," said the inventor from Oakland, Calif. "I thought of this idea to help decrease tension in the neck, helping make life more manageable."

He invented the patent-pending BACK DANCER that helps diminish pain throughout the body including the back, shoulders and neck. This device offer pressure to release muscular tension and stimulate blood flow to eliminate the pain. It would be practical, convenient, and reasonably priced. Additionally, this device would allow the user to provide relief at home and while traveling.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SFO-851, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

