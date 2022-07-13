Pittco Adds Jon Hottinger, Principal, Investments

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pittco Management, LLC, a single-family office located in Memphis, TN, has appointed Jon Hottinger as Principal, Investments. In his new role, Jon will oversee a portion of Pittco's alternatives portfolio. This will include sourcing and overseeing the hedged equities, absolute return, and energy/natural resources strategies.

"Jon brings a much-needed skillset to our investment team. His career to date and accomplishments are impressive and the perspective that comes with his over 16 years of investment banking experience will be of immediate value. I am excited to welcome Jon to Pittco," said Henry Guy, Pittco President & Chief Investment Officer.

Over his 20-plus year career, Jon has served as a trusted advisor to corporate executives, private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and high net worth families on acquisitions, divestitures, business strategy, and investments. He joins Pittco following many years in investment banking at FORVIS Corporate Finance, BB&T Capital Markets, and Avitas Capital. Additionally, Jon spent five years as Director of Corporate Development for Synalloy Corporation. In these roles, Jon led and executed more than 25 business acquisitions and divestitures totaling more than $1.6 billion in value. Jon began his career with a boutique technology and management consulting firm and, after business school, worked for a single-family office in New York City. He holds an MBA from Vanderbilt University and a BS in Systems Engineering from the University of Virginia.

When asked about this new transition, Jon said "joining Pittco is a once-in-a-career opportunity. I am thrilled to work with talented and service-minded colleagues to support, honor and enhance the Hyde family's incredible legacy of entrepreneurship and engaged philanthropy."

About Pittco Management

Pittco Management is a single-family office for the family of Pitt Hyde, founder of AutoZone, and his wife, Barbara. Pittco was established over 30 years ago, and provides investment, accounting, tax and financial services from its headquarters in Memphis, Tennessee.

