Quantinuum Expands Collaboration with JSR to Explore Quantum Computing for Semiconductor Research

Quantinuum to conduct joint materials research with JSR Corporation, a global pioneer in materials innovation. The collaboration will include the use of Quantinuum's Model H1 hardware, Powered by Honeywell, and InQuanto, its computational quantum chemistry software platform, to model complex organic and inorganic semiconductor materials

TOKYO and CAMBRIDGE, England, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantinuum, the world's leading integrated quantum computing company, has announced a global collaboration with materials technology leader JSR Corporation of Japan to explore the application of quantum computing methods in semiconductor research.

The collaboration brings together JSR's world-leading materials scientists with quantum computing experts at Quantinuum in Japan, Europe, and the USA. The joint team will use the state-of-the-art InQuanto software platform to explore methods using quantum computers to model semiconducting materials, such as metal complexes and transition metal oxides.

These materials are essential to microelectronics. It is hoped that new modeling methods using quantum computers may achieve accurate predictions of their physical properties, which in the future could accelerate the identification of new candidate molecules and materials, and open the way to future microelectronic device paradigms.[1]

Rei Sakuma, Principal Researcher of the Materials Informatics Initiative of JSR, said: "We are delighted to have formed this new collaboration with Quantinuum, which builds on our previous work together. The Quantinuum team continues to lead the field in quantum computing hardware and software, complementing our scientists' deep expertise in materials innovation. Our aspiration is to develop materials that can enrich society and the environment. Quantinuum's software platform InQuanto is already helping our team to gain a greater understanding of how quantum computing may help us accelerate our path towards that ambitious goal."

One focus of the collaboration will be developing quantum algorithms and methods based on dynamical mean-field theory (DMFT). This approach could provide a more accurate understanding of the electronic properties of complex organic and inorganic materials in the real world, such as optical absorption and conductivity, which could pave the way for future progress in the silicon-based information age.

Quantinuum and JSR will use InQuanto to explore new methods to model these complex molecular systems and defect subsystems. The new methods discovered will be incorporated into InQuanto, and will become available for the use of other scientists and researchers using the software platform.

Ilyas Khan, CEO of Quantinuum, said: "The work we do with JSR is at the absolute cutting edge of materials science using quantum computers, and we are thrilled to continue our relationship. This work will further develop InQuanto's functionality, making sure that new developments will become available to other users in the future. This is the value of such a collaboration: JSR's scientists know materials science, we know quantum computing, and the scientific community benefits."

InQuanto was recently launched as a standalone platform and brings together the latest algorithms, methods, and noise mitigation techniques used by molecular and materials scientists and researchers on quantum computers and emulators. It will give JSR's scientists and researchers a greater understanding of the capabilities of quantum computers in their path towards quantum advantage in computational chemistry.

As a recognized leader in quantum computing, Quantinuum has active collaborations with industrial partners across automotive, chemicals, pharmaceutical and energy. InQuanto is enabled by Quantinuum's TKET toolkit making it simple for researchers to re-target algorithms from one device or simulator to another.

Quantinuum

Quantinuum is the world's largest integrated quantum computing company, formed by the combination of Honeywell Quantum Solutions' world leading hardware and Cambridge Quantum's class leading middleware and applications.

Quantinuum employs over 450 people including 350 scientists, at eight sites in the US, Europe, and Japan.

Science led and enterprise driven, Quantinuum accelerates quantum computing and the development of applications across chemistry, cybersecurity, finance, and optimization. Quantinuum's focus is to create scalable and commercial quantum solutions to solve the world's most pressing problems, in fields such as energy, logistics, climate change, and health.

Quantinuum's open-source developer toolkit TKET provides platform-inclusive access to the world's leading quantum hardware and simulators and enhances the performance of every Quantinuum product, including cybersecurity key-generation platform Quantum Origin, quantum computational chemistry and materials science package InQuanto, and λambeq, Quantinuum's quantum natural language processing and computational linguistics toolkit.

Quantinuum's H1 generation quantum computer, Powered by Honeywell, is one of the most advanced in the world and was the first to pass the industry standard quantum volume 4096 benchmark. In March of 2020, Quantinuum (as Honeywell Quantum Solutions) committed to increasing the quantum volume of its commercial H-Series quantum computers by an order of magnitude each year for the subsequent five years.

The Honeywell Trademark is used under license from Honeywell International Inc. Honeywell International Inc. makes no representations or warranties with respect to this product. This product is produced by Quantinuum.

www.quantinuum.com

[1] https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.1243098 (paywall)

SOURCE Quantinuum