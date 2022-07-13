Smoothstack, Inc. makes commitment to support the Guard and Reserve in their careers during and after their service

Smoothstack, Inc. makes commitment to support the Guard and Reserve in their careers during and after their service

FAIRFAX, Md., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During an official signing ceremony, Smoothstack, Inc., one of the nation's leading IT apprenticeship and career generators, signed the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve's (ESGR) Statement of Support, a formal commitment to support the Guard and Reserve in their careers during and after their service.

Smoothstack, Inc. (PRNewswire)

"At Smoothstack we believe in removing the hiring bias to level the playing field for everyone, including those that serve our country," said John Akkara, CEO of Smoothstack, Inc. "It is our responsibility as employers to promote a culture that is inclusive for service members, and provides career stability for them and their families. We are incredibly proud to sign this Statement of Support to the ESGR."

The ESGR is a Department of Defense (DoD) program that develops and promotes supportive work environments for service members in the National Guard and Reserve through outreach, recognition, and educational opportunities that increase awareness of applicable laws. Through the Statement of Support Program, ESGR aims to increase employer support by encouraging employers to act as advocates for employee participation in the military. Employers signing a statement of support pledge that:

We fully recognize, honor, and comply with the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act.

We will provide our managers and supervisors with the tools they need to effectively manage employees who serve in the Guard and Reserve.

We appreciate the values, leadership, and unique skills Service members bring to the workforce and will encourage opportunities to hire Guardsmen, Reservists, and Veterans.

We will continually recognize and support our country's Service members and their families, in peace, in crises, and in war.

"As a military spouse it is important to me to support other military families as they transition in and out of service," said Martha Laughman, director of military and diversity programs at Smoothstack, Inc. "We have always recognized the value and dedication that service members bring to the workplace and with this Statement of Support, we are thrilled to further strengthen our commitment."

About Smoothstack

Smoothstack multiplies technology talent potential to power today's complex businesses. We accomplish this by removing barriers to hire diverse talent and upskill them through elite, immersive, outcome-based training. Smoothstack creates opportunities for populations traditionally underrepresented in the technology sector, such as minorities, women, and veterans. Smoothstack designs staffing solutions to deliver predictable expert talent pipelines, leading the way to better opportunities, better candidates, and better outcomes. Smoothstack is a women-owned/ minority-owned business.

Learn more at http://smoothstack.com.

For media inquiries, please contact: press@smoothstack.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Smoothstack, Inc.