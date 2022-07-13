Subtle Medical and Siemens Healthineers Officially Launch SubtleMR™ on New Open Recon¹ Interface

The partnership is poised to offer greater time savings to existing Siemens customers

MENLO PARK, Calif. , July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Subtle Medical, a key provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for medical imaging, and Siemens Healthineers, a leading medical technology company, officially announced the integration of Subtle Medical's SubtleMR™ image-enhancement software into the new reconstruction pipeline of Siemens Healthineers, Open Recon. SubtleMR offers DL (deep learning) post-processing for denoising and increased sharpness on faster MRI sequences, enabling improved image quality, optimized workflow, and a better patient experience.

(PRNewsfoto/Subtle Medical, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

SubtleMR will be available on Siemens MAGNETOM Sola, Solafit, and Altea scanners with NX VA51. The software works with major contrasts, including T1, T2, T2 FLAIR, T2 (2D, 3D) and is compatible with the majority of MRI procedures. It is compatible with all downstream quantitative and diagnostic applications.

The Open Recon interface of Siemens Healthineers is designed to enable third party image reconstruction and post-processing solutions to be directly integrated in the reconstruction pipeline. This way, no additional image export step is necessary, and the results are directly available on the scanner console. The reconstruction including post-processing with SubtleMR is now selectable in the user interface.

"We are proud to become the first AI technology company Siemens Healthineers has entrusted for their innovative new Open Recon interface," said Dr. Ajit Shankaranarayanan, Chief Product Officer at Subtle Medical. "This milestone marks how powerful collaborations are between AI innovators and scanner manufacturers in order to provide the most robust imaging solutions to providers and the best care possible to patients worldwide."

"The buzz around this new relationship has been steadily increasing since first announced at RSNA 2021. The combination of Subtle Medical's unique AI software tools with the state-of-the-art MR scanners from Siemens Healthineers will provide for optimized workflow, enhanced image quality and allow our customers to fully realize the clinical and operational benefits of Subtle Medical's AI solutions worldwide," said Josh Gurewitz, Chief Commercial Officer at Subtle Medical.

Subtle Medical's suite of clinically validated AI-powered software solutions, SubtleMR™ and SubtlePET™, increase the efficiency of image capture by improving the quality of both accelerated and low dose imaging. Subtle's solutions are compatible with all scanner models and field strengths so institutions can see the benefit across their entire scanner fleet. Visit subtlemedical.com to learn more.

1) The product is still under development and not commercially available yet. It is not for sale in the US. Its future availability cannot be ensured.

About Subtle Medical

Subtle Medical is a global healthcare technology company with a suite of deep learning solutions, including SubtlePET™ and SubtleMR™, that increase the quality and efficiency of medical imaging. Subtle's deep learning solutions are deployed in top academic hospitals and leading imaging institutions worldwide. It was named CB Insights Top AI 100 and Digital Health 150 company in 2020 and is an Nvidia Inception Award Winner. For more information, please visit subtlemedical.com or email sales@subtlemedical.com.

Anna Menyhart-Borroni

Head of Marketing

+1 501-766-2662

anna@subtlemedical.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Subtle Medical, Inc.