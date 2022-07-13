ZBS Group LLP Grows Small Business Advisory Services Practice with Acquisition

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZBS Group LLP (ZBS) has expanded its flourishing business services segment with its acquisition of Gil Steiner Inc. effective July 1, 2022. Specializing in tax and accounting, ZBS can expand and solidify its infrastructure with this acquisition. This is the second significant acquisition for ZBS within the past 5 years.

"Assisting individuals and small businesses is our niche", says Michael Zaidman, CPA, Partner. "Everything is personal, even in business. We support your business's financial management and organization so you can personally benefit from an optimized tax strategy, organization, and peace of mind".

This acquisition, along with its robust history and organic expansion primes ZBS to continue to be an important competitor in the accounting industry for the foreseeable future. "The services we provide today are just as important as the services we plan to provide in 10 years from now" says managing partner Dov Zaidman, CPA. "Forward thinking is how we can ensure that we can continue to provide value to our clients, evolve in the competitive market, and strengthen client relationships".

