Crate & Kids Re-launches Design-Forward Baby Registry Program

New Design Desk integration, expanded merchandise assortment and updated digital features make the process fun and easy for growing families

CHICAGO, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crate & Kids is relaunching its baby registry program today with a design-first focus that makes it easy and fun for parents-to-be to register for an expanded assortment of baby and nursery gifts that reflect their personal style. Crate & Kids has also added new features to the baby registry program to deliver a seamless, simplified and supportive digital experience for growing families and gift givers.

The updated baby registry offers innovative upgrades on Crate & Kids furniture, decor and playtime favorites, along with a new, carefully curated selection of design-forward baby gear essentials from top brands like Stokke, Uppababy and more. There is also an option to further personalize gifts with new monogrammed bedding.

Building a baby registry has historically been time-consuming, with parents spending approximately 40 hours on the process. The new Crate & Kids baby registry experience takes the hard work out of the registry process by guiding new parents through their journey. Parents also have the option of working with The Design Desk at Crate & Kids to transform their nursery vision into a shoppable registry for friends, and to get advice on what to add to their registry based on their own unique style and needs.

"We wanted to reinspire the process around building a baby registry with a fresh, modern approach that focuses on celebrating and supporting our parents-to-be," said Alicia Waters, Executive Vice President, Crate & Barrel and Crate & Kids. "Crate & Kids is making the registry process easier every step of the way, whether that's helping parents choose eco-friendly products, determining the right quantity to add to a registry or designing their dream nursery. The Design Desk at Crate & Kids is the destination for design inspiration and guidance for real families."

Parents who choose Crate & Kids to build their baby registry will not only have access to free and expert design professionals, but other new and helpful features for an immersive digital experience including one-click registries, mobile app management, a "thank you" manager, curated baby bundles, up to 15% completion discount, free shipping on orders over $49, and access to real registries from Crate & Kids' partners, including actress Odette Annable , Leanne Ford , Jenna Ushkowitz and Taylor Giavasis , to inspire their own.

"With a second baby on the way, I couldn't be more excited to partner with the design experts at Crate & Kids to transform a small office nook into a dreamy, elevated nursery," said actress Odette Annable. "I shared inspiration for the room, and the Design Desk team brought my vision to life through a moodboard in such a unique and beautiful way. They took the heavy lifting out of the registry process with a design that sets the mood. Then, I was able to share my moodboard with my family and friends so they could get in on the fun! I would encourage all new parents to make this exciting, yet daunting process a little easier with Crate & Kids."

As part of the new baby registry, Crate & Kids is offering new baby gear like car seats and strollers from popular baby brands including Dagne Dover, Nuna and Babybjorn to help parents round out their registries. The new gear complements Crate & Kids' stylish and sustainable baby staples like the Jenny Lind crib and dresser, the Babyletto Kiwi recliner glider, and etched wooden baby blocks.

Crate & Kids is committed to supporting new parents and will be partnering with non-profit organization, Baby2Baby , to make donations to help provide diapers, formula, clothing and other essential items to children in need. In the last 11 years, Baby2Baby has distributed over 240 million basic necessities to children in homeless and domestic violence shelters, underserved schools, foster care, hospitals and others who have lost everything in the wake of a disaster.

Beginning today, expecting parents can head to https://www.crateandbarrel.com/baby-registry/ to kickstart their nursery design and build their own baby registry, choosing from over 200 gear, furniture and decor items. Odette's real registry is also available to shop at https://www.crateandbarrel.com/baby-registry/real-registry-odette-annable/.1

About Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc.

Global specialty retailer Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc. curates inspiration for the modern home, connecting the creative work of artisans and designers to people and places around the world. Known for high-quality products, exclusive designs and timeless style since 1962, Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc. includes lifestyle brands Crate & Barrel, CB2, Crate & Kids and Hudson Grace. Today, the company is a member of the Otto Group and operates over 100 Crate & Barrel, CB2 and Hudson Grace stores throughout the U.S. and Canada, with franchise locations in 9 countries. More than 200 million customers visit the Company's stores and websites each year. To learn more, visit www.crateandbarrel.com.

