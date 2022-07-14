Santa Clara Aquamaids to Host the 2022 Aquamaids' Artistic Swimming Assessment Day on August 13 and 14

Athletes Between 6 and 12 Years of Age Who Wish to Enroll in Year-Round Competitive Programs are Welcome to Take Part in the Assessment

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Santa Clara Aquamaids are pleased to announce that they will be hosting the 2022 Aquamaids' Artistic Swimming Assessment Day from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 13 and Sunday, August 14.

To learn more about the 2022 Aquamaids' Artistic Swimming Assessment Day, which is being held at Gunderson High School, 622 Gaundabert Lane in San Jose, please visit https://aquamaids.org/news/2022aquamaids-artistic-swimming-assessment-day .

As a spokesperson for Santa Clara Aquamaids noted, athletes 6 to 10 years of age who wish to participate in Santa Clara Aquamaids' competitive year-round programs are welcome to attend the free assessment, as are 11 and 12-year-olds who have experience in a supporting sport like gymnastics, ballet, ice skating and/or swimming.

"Each participant will be evaluated for 20 to 25 minutes on their flexibility, extension, swimming ability, athleticism, maturity, and overall Aquamaids/Aquamen readiness," the spokesperson noted, adding that all participants must be water-safe and comfortable off the wall in the deep end of the pool, and everybody must arrive in their bathing suits with their hair up.

The timing for the assessment could not be better; Artistic Swimming was featured on television during the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, and the Santa Clara Aquamaids hope young athletes are now inspired to give this magical and artistic sport a try.

Spaces within the Aquamaids/Aquamen program are limited. Each participant will receive an email with their program recommendation during the week of August 15-19.

"Santa Clara Aquamaids is proud to provide support and training for athletes interested in the athleticism, artistry, and teamwork of artistic swimming," the spokesperson noted.

"With our recent strong showing in the Junior Olympic Championships in Florida, we're looking forward to our biggest season yet."

About Santa Clara Aquamaids:

Santa Clara Aquamaids have been producing world-class artistic swimmers and Olympic athletes since 1964. Santa Clara Aquamaids is proud to have contributed to the development of artistic swimming worldwide. They offer lessons year round as well as private and semi-private lessons. For more information, please visit https://aquamaids.org/ .





Santa Clara Aquamaids

1600 Martin Ave.

Santa Clara, CA 95050

(408) 727-8496

