Skit.ai Wins CCW Excellence Award for Most Disruptive Technology Solution of the Year

- Top voice AI SaaS provider recognized for its industry-leading Augmented Voice Intelligence Platform -

NEW YORK, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skit.ai , the leading voice AI SaaS company, today announced it was awarded the 'Disruptive Technology of the Year' award at Customer Contact Week in late June, as part of the CCW Excellence Awards Gala held in Las Vegas.

The distinction recognizes Skit's Augmented Voice Intelligence Platform as a game-changing technology that is revolutionizing traditional contact center operations based on its ability to provide a disruptive solution to modern contact center challenges that is both innovative and efficient. Skit.ai's conversational voice AI solution enables more meaningful and human-feeling inbound and outbound conversations that address customers' needs quickly and painlessly. The platform uses advanced spoken language understanding systems, speech-first behavioral modeling, natural and fluent response production systems, and domain-specific AI to have effortless conversations via voice AI.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by CCW. This award underscores the reason for our existence – to improve contact center operations so both the agents and customers have a more seamless experience," said Sourabh Gupta, co-founder and CEO, Skit.ai. "Being recognized for the most disruptive technology solution in contact center operations is a reminder of why we all come to work each day. We're excited for what the future has in store for our company and the industry at large."

Skit.ai recently established U.S. headquarters in New York City as part of its global expansion beyond the Indian market where it's been most prominent over the last five years. U.S. companies that wish to deploy Skit's conversational voice AI platform can visit Skit.ai for more information.

The CCW Excellence Awards recognize the most innovative companies and top-performing executives for their extraordinary contributions to the customer contact profession. The mission of the CCW Excellence Awards is to raise the bar for the contact center profession by identifying top practices, superior thinking, creativity and execution across the full spectrum of contact center functions. Learn more and view the full list of 2022 winners here .

About Skit.ai

Skit.ai increases effortless contact center conversations at scale with its Digital Voice Assistant and Augmented Voice Intelligence Platform. By fusing advanced spoken language understanding systems, speech-first behavioral modeling, natural and fluent response production systems, and domain-specific AI, Skit.ai empowers contact centers to manage customers' needs more efficiently. Skit.ai has automated millions of calls for global enterprises across an array of industries, shifting the traditional contact center experience from automated responses to meaningful, human-feeling conversations. Skit.ai has received numerous awards for its best-in-class technology, including CCW Excellence Awards 2022 Disruptive Technology of the Year, Gartner Cool Vendor 2021 and Venture Intelligence's Seed Capital Investment of the Year 2018. Learn more at Skit.ai .

Media Contact

Nicole Brief, Carve Communications for Skit.ai

nicole@carvecomms.com

(516) 512-0968

View original content:

SOURCE Skit.ai