Dotmatics Launches Small Molecule Drug Discovery Solution Helping Researchers Accelerate Life-Improving Therapies

BOSTON, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dotmatics, a leader in R&D scientific software connecting science, data, and decision-making, today announced the release of its Small Molecule Drug Discovery Solution , an integrated scientific R&D platform with pre-configured workflows and expanded data management capabilities. The solution helps companies innovate more easily by leveraging best practices derived from the company's 15+ years of experience supporting small molecule drug discovery.

"While small molecule science is making incredible progress, the cost of the drug discoveries is higher than ever, burdened by complex workflows and fragmented data and analysis solutions," said Mike McKee, president of Dotmatics. "We want to drastically improve this process by developing an integrated platform that features a great breadth of tools—including GraphPad Prism, SnapGene, and our Dotmatics' flow cytometry solutions—that are trusted by the world's leading scientific organizations."

The Small Molecule Drug Discovery Solution promotes greater collaboration and productivity among research teams, reduces operational inefficiencies, and speeds the process of taking data from insights to decisions. These benefits accelerate progress towards life-improving drug therapies for patients. In May, Dotmatics introduced its Biology Solution for Antibody Discovery , which combines Dotmatics' enterprise scientific platform with advanced applications software used routinely in antibody discovery laboratories. Together, these solutions comprise the most comprehensive set of offerings for both chemistry and biology on the market.

In the United States alone, the Congressional Budget Office reported in 2021 that the annual spend on pharmaceutical research and development was $83 billion—more than 10 times the annual spending in the 1980s even when adjusted for inflation. Meanwhile, productivity in the research labs has decreased, as workflows have become more complex and data sets much larger and more fragmented.

Data in small molecule drug discovery is commonly siloed in proprietary systems forcing scientists to choose between compromising speed or accuracy. The lack of extractable, composable data and disconnected workflows force researchers into manual data handling, which introduces risks of data errors, inefficiencies, and revision burden.

The new Dotmatics Small Molecule Drug Discovery Solution supports researchers by addressing these issues, giving them focused capabilities and templates that provide a unified workspace supporting the entire workflow from hit discovery to lead optimization research, including design, synthesis, sample logistics, QC analysis, screening, and SAR analysis. Meanwhile guided visualizations and preconfigured cheminformatics analytics capabilities enable medicinal chemists to make better informed decisions, faster.

As a CRO with over 100 facilities in more than 20 countries, Charles River Laboratories knows that streamlining processes and integrating applications can have a huge impact on their drug discovery and development efforts. In recent years, the company has looked toward developing "the lab of the future." They have strategically migrated toward cloud- and SaaS- based offerings, including Dotmatics solutions in its Discovery business unit for database searching, compound registration, and workflow creation. Most recently, the Early Discovery business unit deployed the Dotmatics ELN for biology, chemistry, and DMPK to around 500 researchers in the UK and the Netherlands.

"Dotmatics solutions not only help optimize our in-house processes, but they also help us better serve our clients, which we know ultimately benefits patients," said Riannon Hambleton, Director Business Technology Partnership for Discovery for Charles River Laboratories. "We're really looking forward to working with Dotmatics again to help further our move toward the lab of the future."

And since Dotmatics can support a beginning-to-end workflow, customers can optimize their informatics ecosystem by replacing obsolete applications and filling capability gaps. This not only reduces technical debt but also reduces the total cost of ownership associated with working with multiple vendors and the licensing, services, and training that go along with it.

Lab managers can now rely on a secure, cloud-based data management platform that simplifies laboratory data governance together with proven scientific applications and productivity tools that their researchers trust. The solution automates manual, error-prone data analysis tasks and centralizes data management, helping organizations make smarter decisions and ultimately accelerating the discovery of critical drugs and therapies.

The Dotmatics Small Molecule Drug Discovery Solution incorporates FAIR data practices and provides a uniquely broad and deep solution from hit discovery through lead optimization to progress into animal trials and translational medicine.

About Dotmatics

Dotmatics is a leader in R&D scientific software connecting science, data, and decision-making. Its enterprise R&D platform and scientists' favorite applications drive efficiency and accelerate innovation. More than 2 million scientists and 10,000 customers trust Dotmatics to help them create a healthier, cleaner, safer world. Dotmatics is a global team of more than 800 people dedicated to supporting its customers in over 180 countries. The company's principal office is in Boston, with 14 offices and R&D teams located around the world.

Dotmatics is backed by Insight Partners , a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software scaleup companies. Learn more about Dotmatics, its platform, and applications including GraphPad Prism, Geneious, SnapGene, Protein Metrics, and LabArchives at https://www.dotmatics.com .

