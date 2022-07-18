Nikola Adjourns and Will Reconvene Annual Meeting of Stockholders on August 2, 2022, to Secure the Less than 0.5% of Votes Needed

VOTE NOW by phone at (855) 935-2562, if in North America , or 1-(207) 607-7123, if international

VOTE NOW online at www.proxyvote.com

PHOENIX, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy infrastructure solutions, today announced that its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders has been adjourned to August 2, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time to allow stockholders additional time to vote FOR Proposal 2.

Nikola stockholders have voted overwhelmingly in favor of Proposal 2 as more than 208 million shares have been voted in favor. As of July 18, the Company is less than 0.5% short of the outstanding shares needed to be voted in favor for Proposal 2 to pass, which equates to less than 1.6 million shares needed. Approximately 105 million shares have not yet been voted on the proposal.

While the other proposals that have received the necessary vote required only a majority of shares voted, Proposal 2 requires a majority of all outstanding common stock to pass. This means Proposal 2 has a much higher threshold needed for approval. Nikola also has a diverse stockholder base with many investors that hold small positions in the company, making every vote received meaningful.

Nikola is urging ALL stockholders to vote IMMEDIATELY FOR Proposal 2, which would allow Nikola to increase the authorized number of shares of common stock to 800 million, providing the Company greater flexibility to support the future growth and development of the business.

"Thanks to the overwhelming support of our stockholders, we are getting closer to securing the number of votes needed to approve Proposal 2, with less than 1.6 million shares still needed. We urge all stockholders – regardless of the number of shares you own – to vote today and play a role in supporting Nikola's business objectives and advancing our vision of a zero-emissions future," said Mark Russell, Nikola's Chief Executive Officer.

Every single vote matters. Stockholders must ACTIVELY VOTE by 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on August 1, 2022, to ensure their vote is counted. The record date for the adjourned annual meeting continues to be April 4, 2022. No additional action is required for stockholders who have already voted.

As previously communicated, the requisite number of votes have been received to approve Proposal 1, Election of Directors, Proposal 3, Non-binding Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation, and Proposal 4, Ratification of Appointment of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm.

Voting is quick and simple:

BY PHONE: Please call Alliance Advisors, Nikola's proxy solicitor, toll-free, at (855) 935-2562. International voters can call 1-(207) 607-7123. You can also contact Alliance Advisors if you have any questions about voting.

BY INTERNET: Vote at Vote at www.proxyvote.com using your control number by following the instructions shared by your broker, bank or other nominee.

The adjourned annual meeting will continue to be held at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/NKLA2022 via live audio webcast.

About Nikola Corporation

Nikola Corporation is globally transforming the transportation industry. As a designer and manufacturer of zero-emission battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen station infrastructure, Nikola is driven to revolutionize the economic and environmental impact of commerce as we know it today. Founded in 2015, Nikola Corporation is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.nikolamotor.com or Twitter @nikolamotor.

