Three BMO Leaders Recognized on Savoy Magazine's 2022 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America List

CHICAGO, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Savoy Magazine, the leading African American business and lifestyle magazine, today recognized three BMO Financial Group leaders on its 2022 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America list. Included on Savoy Magazine's list are Kimberley Goode, Chief Communications & Social Impact Officer, Darrel Hackett, Head, U.S. Wealth Management, and Tracie Morris, U.S. Chief Human Resources & Inclusion Officer.

The list highlights African American men and women for their executive business leadership and the positive impact they have made in national and global-leading corporations. Savoy's list of Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America is the definitive list of Black achievers, influencers, and executives who are facilitating change in their industries and leading by example in their communities.

"Kimberley, Darrel, and Tracie each embody our Purpose to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life," said David Casper, U.S. CEO, BMO Financial Group. "Their leadership at BMO has been key to breaking down barriers for our customers, advancing positive change, and growing our business. I am so pleased that they are representing BMO on this competitive list."

Savoy's selection committee narrowed down the list of over 500 prospective candidates based upon their exemplary record of accomplishments and influence while working to better their community and inspire others.

Savoy's full 2022 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America list can be accessed here: www.savoynetwork.com.

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $1.04 trillion as of April 30, 2022, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

