BANDAI NAMCO TOYS & COLLECTIBLES AMERICA SET TO BRING SUPER-SIZED FAN EXPERIENCE TO SAN DIEGO COMIC-CON 2022

Product Showcase Encompasses a Collection of Destinations Where Fans Can Experience Both Top Properties Like "Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO," Mobile Suit Gundam, Naruto, Studio Ghibli and PAC-MAN and Top Brands Like Tamashii Nations, Tamagotchi and Nanoblock

IRVINE, Calif., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - In just days, Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America ("BNTCA") will present a super-sized fan experience at this year's San Diego Comic-Con ("SDCC") 2022. Encompassing over a half dozen location-based entertainment experiences, BNTCA's SDCC 2022 product showcase will include a collection of both its top properties and tops brands including a Dragon Ball Special Exhibition created especially for this year's event. Featured popular properties include "Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO," "Dragon Ball Z," PAC-MAN and Studio Ghibli in addition to fan-favorite product brands like Tamashii Nations, Tamagotchi, Nanoblock, Ensky, Storm Collectibles and Sentinel. In addition, BNTCA will host a Mobile Suit Gundam showcase with both a panel and special screening of the new TV series "Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Prologue." Attendees are invited to visit any and all of BNTCA's booths daily during regular show hours throughout SDCC 2022.

Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc San Diego Comic-Con (CNW Group/Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Details on BNTCA's SDCC 2022 line-up including panel information, exclusives and promotional offers are as follows:

Dragon Ball Special Booth | Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina Terrace

(Open to the Public; No Badge Required)

Enter the Dragon Ball universe at this interactive outdoor experience featuring fan-favorite Bandai Namco brands including Tamashii Nations, Bandai Hobby, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Banpresto, Ichibansho, and more.

Towering Giant Ape Vegeta Statue .

Special Photo Ops .

Eye-catching Product Displays .

Numerous Interactive Games, Trading Cards and Model-kits .

Free Souvenirs . A variety of souvenirs will be offered while supplies last, including:

For more information including product images and renderings, visit the official Dragon Ball website at https://dragon-ball-official.com/special/sdcc2022/

Bandai Spirits Booth | Booth 3329

From Tamashii Nations S.H.Figuarts SHENRON - Exclusive Edition ($130.00) S.H.Figuarts ANDROID 16 - Exclusive Edition ($65.00) S.H.Figuarts MAJIN BUU -GOOD- - Exclusive Edition ($85.00) S.H.Figuarts SUPER SAIYAN 2 SON GOKU - Exclusive Edition ($70.00)

Additional Event Exclusives : S.H.Figuarts MADARA UCHIHA - Exclusive Edition ($70.00) GUNDAM UNIVERSE RX-93 ν GUNDAM - REAL MARKING PLUS ver. ($35.00) S.H.MonsterArts KONG FROM GODZILLA VS. KONG (2021) - Exclusive Edition ($90.00)



** Tickets may be necessary to purchase exclusives. For more information, visit the official Tamashii Nations at https://www.tamashiinations.com/event/sdcc2022/.

Bandai Toy Department

Tamagotchi, Anime Heroes & MegaHouse | Booth 3735

From Tamagotchi Convention Exclusive Original Tamagotchi Mametchi Comic ($30.00)

- With Gen 1 programming Convention Exclusive Original Tamagotchi Mimitchi Comic ($30.00)

- With Gen 2 programming

From Anime Heroes Event Exclusive Naruto Sage of Six Paths Mode ($25.00)

- With 16+ points of articulation, extra set of hands, and Truth-Seeking Ball and Fighting sticks accessories

From MegaHouse

Asia Pavilion

Storm Collectibles & Sentinel | Booth 301

From Storm Collectibles Kintaro *2022 Event Exclusive* "Mortal Kombat" 1/12 Scale Action Figure ($140.00) Nakoruru *2022 Event Exclusive* "Samurai Shodown" Action Figure ($95.00) Zangief *2022 Event Exclusive* "Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challenger" Action Figure ($105.00)



From Sentinel

Studio Ghibli | Booth 4129

From Studio Ghibli Big Totoro and the Bus Stop Cat Bus Paper Theater Princess Mononoke Paper Theater

Free Souvenir . In celebration of the 25 th Anniversary of "Princess Mononoke," receive a "Princess Mononoke" fan while supplies last.

Promotional Offer . Receive a Studio Ghibli tote bag with a purchase of $30 or more while supplies last.

"Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind" Model Kit . From Bandai Shokugan's Souzou Galleria Series: a highly detailed desktop model kit faithfully recreates the Gunship from "Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind." The engine part houses the battery unit which enables blue LED lighting (LRR41 batteries not included). This set consists of the Gunship body, 4 pilot figures, 2 landing gear parts, a pair of tweezers and a display stand.

Retro Gaming & Pop-Culture Exhibit

Nanoblock & Ensky | Booth 135

Special themed product exhibition of iconic gaming and pop-culture franchises including PAC-MAN, Kirby and Godzilla from Bandai Namco brands Nanoblock, Ensky, MegaHouse and more.

From Nanoblock Receive a free mini pad with any $15 purchase while supplies last. Receive free nanoblock tweezers with purchase of select items while supplies last.



From Ensky

Mobile Suit Gundam Showcase

Panel - Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Prologue. Celebrate your love for Gundam at the "Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Prologue" Panel featuring VampyBitMe ( Linda Le ), along with BNTCA's David Edmundson (marketing director), Justin Cavender (senior marketing manager) AJ Velasco (marketing specialist) and David Clarke (brand manager).

Room 6A | Thursday, July 21 at 12:30pm





Special Screening of "Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Prologue. " Watch a special screening of the new anime series "Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Prologue" from director Hiroshi Kobayashi

Room 6A | Thursday, July 21 immediately after the panel.

