Flock Freight Expands C-Suite to Accelerate Growth, Solve Persistent Challenges Throughout the Global Supply Chain

ENCINITAS, Calif., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flock Freight ®, a technology company that is reinventing freight shipping with its patented shared truckload service, today announced it has expanded its C-suite with three new executives: Orlando Baeza as its new chief marketing officer (CMO), Pat Dillon as its new chief financial officer (CFO), and Justin Turner as the newly appointed chief revenue officer (CRO). As disruption in the global supply chain continues to challenge businesses of all sizes, Baeza, Dillon, and Turner will help Flock Freight continue to fundamentally change the way freight moves for the world's shipper and carrier operations ranging from large enterprises to small- and medium-sized businesses, and accelerate the firm's growth.

Baeza has a 15-year career in marketing focused on high-growth technology companies. He was previously CMO for technology startups BuzzFeed and Kajabi, and has executed first-of-their-kind marketing initiatives for notable brands including Nike, Adidas, Paramount, and Activision. Baeza has been recognized on lists such as Forbes' 2015 "30 Under 30" and Brand Innovators' 2017 "40 under 40." At Flock Freight, Baeza will be responsible for expanding the company's global brand presence as a proven solution to the broken supply chain.

"Flock Freight set out to reduce waste and inefficiency in the supply chain and its innovative shared truckload freight shipping service has made a monumental impact on the world already," said Orlando Baeza, Flock Freight CMO. "As a marketing executive joining a transformational company that has already proven we can move freight in a smarter way at scale, I can't wait to scale the Flock brand. Its values resonate with many around the world and I'm thrilled to join a team that values its people and culture just as much as the real-world changes it has the potential to make."

Dillon is an experienced CFO and former investment banker with more than 15 years of experience focused on the intersection of advanced technologies and the industrial world. Prior to Flock Freight, Dillon held roles at Morgan Stanley and TuSimple, the world's first publicly listed autonomous vehicle company. "I've been fascinated by emerging technology throughout the span of my career and am excited to join a company that has created an entirely new method to move freight, which is more critical than ever as we see crushing supply chain bottlenecks and the impact they have on people everywhere," said Dillon.

Prior to joining Flock Freight, Turner was the vice president of sales for $1.2B logistics provider, GlobalTranz, as well as a sales leader at Coyote Logistics, a $3 billion freight company. Turner also helped grow an Atlanta startup called STORD 15x in the span of 18 months, resulting in a $12.3 million series A funding round led by Kleiner Perkins as well as the company's expansion into freight. He has been with Flock Freight since September of 2019, initially hired on as the company's senior vice president of sales and customer success.

"I'm obsessed with scaling high-growth teams, and I've been lucky enough to get to work with the powerful team at Flock Freight over the last two years. As I step into this new role as CRO, I'll continue growing on the momentum we've built around global customer acquisition, retention, and end-to-end customer lifecycle management," Turner said.

"We're proud to expand our C-suite with a seasoned marketer, a financial expert, and an executive who has already made a significant impact on our business growth over the last two years," said Oren Zaslansky, founder and CEO at Flock Freight. "The supply chain has been broken for quite some time, and we've set some audacious goals for Flock Freight this year for continued triple-digit growth to continue to help spread the word about how we can help fill more of the world's trucks, ensure freight is delivered efficiently and without damage, and reduce carbon emissions, all while putting more money into drivers' pockets."

Flock Freight is the first company to figure out how to pool shipments at scale, creating opportunities for shippers and carriers the industry has never seen. Its guaranteed shared truckload (STL) solution - FlockDirect™ - solves the pain points of traditional shipping modes by fundamentally changing the way freight moves. STL places shipments (from multiple shippers) that are traveling on a similar route onto the same truck, optimizing the best possible route so freight never loads or unloads between pickup and delivery, minimizing potential delays and damage. FlockDirect™ fills trucks to capacity, and reduces the cost of shipping midsize freight, which maximizes carriers' earnings, eliminates unnecessary mileage, and contributes to a more sustainable supply chain.

About Flock Freight

Flock Freight has been reinventing freight shipping since 2015. Flock Freight leverages its advanced, first-to-market algorithms that pool shipments and fill trucks at scale to create a new standard of service for shippers and increase revenue for carriers. Flock Freight's patented shared truckload solution eliminates the need for terminals and is the only carbon-neutral shipping option with all emissions accounted for through carbon offsets supporting freight-related efficiency projects. Flock Freight was recently recognized on the CNBC Disruptor 50 and TIME's Most Influential Companies in the World lists.

Flock Freight is headquartered in Encinitas, Calif., with an additional office in Chicago, Ill.

