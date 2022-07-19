Hanna Andersson Names Aimée Lapic Chief Executive Officer

Sally Pofcher to Transition to Non-Executive Chair of the Board of Directors

PORTLAND, Ore., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanna Andersson, the leading DTC childrenswear brand, today announced that Aimée Lapic has joined the Company as Chief Executive Officer. Sally Pofcher, Hanna's former CEO, will transition to become the Non-Executive Chair of Hanna's Board of Directors.

Ms. Lapic is a seasoned digital and marketing executive with over 20 years of experience in growing digital businesses and developing sophisticated go-to-market capabilities. Most recently, Ms. Lapic served as Chief Digital and Marketing Officer at GoPro, where she led the DTC and subscription businesses ( GoPro.com ) through a time of strategic and transformative growth. Under her leadership, GoPro's DTC business established itself as a key contributor to both top-line and bottom-line performance, delivering $392MM of revenue (34% of total) at the end of 2021. She also helped grow GoPro subscribers five-fold to more than 1.74 million as of March 2022. Prior to her time at GoPro, Ms. Lapic served as the Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Subscriptions at Pandora Media, where she scaled the subscription business to $500MM+, and held multiple leadership roles at Gap, Inc. and Banana Republic, including the CMO of Banana Republic and the GM of BananaRepublic.com.

"Throughout her impressive career, Aimée has established herself as a proven digital and marketing executive, and as a highly skilled leader with a track record of driving results at iconic brands. We are confident that her expertise will accelerate Hanna's digital roadmap and build on the brand's current momentum," said Nikhil Thukral, Managing Partner at L Catterton. "We also want to thank Sally for her dedication to Hanna and steering the Company to record-breaking growth and profitability. She agreed to lead the Hanna team beyond her time as Interim CEO and we are pleased the Company will continue to benefit from her insights."

Ms. Lapic commented, "As a mother of three, I have been a longtime admirer of Hanna and have always loved its unique brand heritage, exceptional product quality, and enduring commitment to sustainability. I am so honored to be a part of this amazing brand and to play a part in bringing the joy Hanna has brought to my family to more families through an unparalleled digital experience."

Ms. Pofcher commented, "Aimée's experience as a digital and marketing leader will take Hanna to new heights, and I am confident that she will be an exceptional steward of the Hanna brand. It is an honor to hand the reigns to Aimée, and I look forward to supporting her and the Board in my new capacity as Non-Executive Chair. As I transition, I want to thank the entire Hanna team for its passion and unwavering dedication. Our team is what makes Hanna so special, and I have tremendous admiration for their fierce commitment to our customers each day."

ABOUT HANNA ANDERSSON:

Hanna Andersson was founded in 1983 and is a leading direct-to-consumer children's apparel and lifestyle brand committed to outfitting the adventure of childhood. Hanna is known for its iconic, globally recognized products with happy designs, Hanna-me-down quality, and construction details built for comfort and play. The company's products are designed for children ages newborn to 12 years, with a complementary assortment of family apparel. Known as the original maker of Family Matching Pajamas, Hanna has built a cult following and is a favorite amongst celebrities including Gabrielle Union, Kristen Bell, Taylor Swift, and Thomas Rhett. (www.hannaandersson.com)

