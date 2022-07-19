New Statewide Education Campaign Launched to Support the Florida Wildlife Corridor

"Live Wildly" TV, radio and out-of-home ads focus on critical role the Corridor plays in state's ecology and economy

TAMPA, Fla., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinciding with the one-year anniversary of the Florida Wildlife Corridor Act, a new statewide campaign, Live Wildly, is launching to illustrate how the 18-million-acre Corridor touches Floridians' everyday lives, right down to their food and water supply, and its support of local economies, community wellness and iconic species like the Florida panther.

Live Wildly is the first campaign of the newly established Live Wildly Foundation, a non-profit organization backed by Tampa businessman and philanthropic leader Arnie Bellini. The Foundation is working with dozens of conservation impact partners across the Sunshine State including Conservation Florida, the Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation, Path of the Panther, Archbold Biological Station, Florida Wildlife Federation and Florida Trails Association to support their on-the-ground efforts to protect the Corridor.



Florida has long been a national leader in conservation, and the enactment of the Florida Wildlife Corridor Act adds fresh excitement and bolsters momentum. Live Wildly is an effort to build on that progress by educating people across the state about the Corridor as the work to secure all 18 million acres continues.

"With more than 1,000 people moving to Florida every day, preserving these unprotected areas and positioning nature as a green infrastructure solution for the state is even more urgent," said Arnie Bellini, founder of Live Wildly. "Yet, few Floridians are aware of the Corridor, its impact or the urgency to connect it - and that's where Live Wildly comes in. When we connect citizens to the Corridor through the things they care about most, we capture their hearts and mobilize action."

Live Wildly will launch its first PSA campaign (Public Service Announcement), including TV, radio and out-of-home ads in English and Spanish that highlight the Corridor's central role in Florida's ecology and economy. The campaign also has Florida-focused digital features including an interactive map to help locals and visitors connect to the Corridor in their backyard, including recreational opportunities like hiking, biking or camping.

Today, nearly 10 million acres have been protected in Florida thanks to the dedication of many conservationists. Live Wildly intends to jump-start a movement to help secure the remaining eight million acres still unprotected.

"We are thrilled to link arms with Live Wildly to promote a groundswell of support for the protection of our wildlife corridor," said Traci Deen, president and CEO of Conservation Florida.

"The important work happening by conservation partners statewide, coupled with citizen action is just what we need to protect our wildlife, water, wild places and a $9 billion ecotourism industry."

Throughout the United States and around the globe, Wildlife Corridors are gaining attention as a solution for knitting together critical habitats, helping to prevent species extinction and creating new economies for local communities. In the U.S. alone, there are dozens of initiatives to jump-start the connection and protection of Wildlife Corridors and there is broad support from citizens to value and protect nature. The Florida Wildlife Corridor stands to be a model for public-private partnership, citizen advocacy and grassroots support that other Corridor initiatives could learn from and replicate.

About Live Wildly Foundation

Live Wildly Foundation is a 501(c)3 organization dedicated to raising public awareness for the importance of wildlife corridor conservation. Through collaboration with partner organizations, Live Wildly is helping improve economies, ecology and livelihoods by jumpstarting corridor connection and protection – beginning in Florida. Learn more at www.LiveWildly.com and connect with us on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook and TikTok .

