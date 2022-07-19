Thorne HealthTech Achieves Self-Affirmed GRAS Status for Nicotinamide Riboside Malate

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thorne HealthTech, Inc. ("Thorne HealthTech" or "Thorne") (NASDAQ: THRN), a leader in developing innovative solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellness, today announced that it has achieved self-affirmed GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) status for its proprietary nicotinamide riboside malate (NRM) product.

Under the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, GRAS is a regulatory classification term used to identify a food ingredient that is generally recognized among qualified experts as having been adequately shown to be safe under the conditions of its intended use.

Self-affirmed GRAS status requires that an ingredient undergo extensive quality and safety testing, as well as review by an independent outside expert panel. Based on extensive analysis, Thorne's NRM has been established as having a quality, safety, and purity profile equal to or superior to other forms of nicotinamide riboside currently on the market.

Thorne's NRM is also NSF Certified for Sport®, with each batch being independently tested by NSF. The NSF Certified for Sport® program provides the highest possible level of safety and testing to ensure products do not contain contaminants, banned substances, or masking agents, and that what is on the label matches what is in the product. Thorne's NRM product suite includes NiaCel®, Collagen Fit, ResveraCel®, and Advanced Nutrients, among other products.

"The benefits of nicotinamide riboside are vast, because researchers have found that nicotinamide riboside directly stimulates the production of energy in the body through NAD+, one of the most critical molecules in our bodies," said Thorne HealthTech CEO, Paul Jacobson. "Our proprietary nicotinamide riboside malate has proven to be best-in-class, and its new GRAS status is a major endorsement reinforcing the quality and safety of our product."

About Thorne HealthTech

Thorne HealthTech is a leader in developing innovative solutions for delivering personalized approaches to health and wellness. As a science-driven health and wellness company that empowers individuals with the support, education, and solutions they need to achieve healthy aging – living healthier longer – Thorne utilizes testing and data to create improved product efficacy and to deliver personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals, and corporations. Predicated on the power of the individual, Thorne leverages artificial intelligence models to provide insights and personalized data, products, and services that help individuals take a proactive and actionable approach to improve and maintain their health and wellness over a lifetime. Thorne is the only supplement manufacturer that collaborates with Mayo Clinic on health and wellness research and content, and is trusted by more than four million customers, 45,000+ health-care professionals, thousands of professional athletes, and more than 100 professional sports teams and U.S. National Teams. For more information, visit Thorne.com.

