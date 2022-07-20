CodeSignal Experiences Significant Growth; Expands Offerings and Appoints New Executive

Success is fueled by growing demand for fair and consistent hiring practices that efficiently identify qualified talent.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CodeSignal, the leading technical interview and assessment platform, is pleased to announce continued momentum in 2022 with strong quarter over quarter revenue growth, significant product adoption, the addition of strategic team members, and prominent industry recognition.

CodeSignal Tech Screen, a replacement for first-round technical phone screens, has seen significant adoption amongst existing and new customers. Tech Screen is a human-led, computer-scored interview with questions validated by Industrial-Organizational (IO) Psychologists, designed to objectively identify qualified candidates and create a positive candidate experience. Tech Screen customers have reported seeing an increase in candidate quality and experiencing a significant reduction in engineering hours required for interviewing tasks. One marquee client reported an on-site-to-offer increase of 45%--indicating an improvement in candidate quality-- and total reduction of more than 14,000 Engineering hours, which amounts to over $3 million in cost savings.

In the first half of 2022, CodeSignal has grown its number of employees by 42 percent, doubling its Skills Evaluation Lab. The Skills Evaluation Lab is made up of the company's teams of PhD-level IO Psychologists and Assessment Design Engineers—engineers from diverse disciplines trained in best practices for creating fair and relevant technical interview questions to assess candidates for many different roles. Members of the Skills Evaluation Lab develop, validate, maintain, and ensure compliance for CodeSignal's Tech Screen and Pre-Screen assessments, as well as technical evaluations for live interviews.

"The growth of our IO Psychology and Assessment Design Engineering teams has allowed us to expand our library of Skills Evaluation Frameworks, enabling CodeSignal customers to consistently identify qualified candidates with role-relevant assessments," says Peter Lu, VP of Customer Experience & Solutions Engineering. "Our customers are able to reduce bias in their hiring practices and create a more equitable process by replacing manual resume reviews and technical screens with our framework-based evaluations."

CodeSignal has also expanded the executive team to include Arturo Marin, the SVP, WW Sales. Marin joins the CodeSignal executive team, bringing over twenty years of experience, having led successful sales teams at SAP, PTC, Cisco Meraki, AppDynamics, and most recently, Harness.

"It has been a rewarding experience to see the growth of our company supporting our mission to democratize the hiring process and help companies go beyond the noise of resumes and bad interview practices," said Tigran Sloyan, CEO and co-founder of CodeSignal. "We've experienced this growth organically, and now with the addition of Arturo Marin and the passion and experience he brings to the organization, we're supercharging our ability to help all companies achieve their hiring goals with fair and consistent recruiting practices to find the best talent."

Additional news and achievements from CodeSignal in 2022 include:

Announced the general availability of an expanded Skills Evaluation Frameworks library, including the release of two additional role-relevant assessments: the Industry Coding Framework for mid-to-senior level software engineers, and the Front-End Development Framework for front-end software engineering roles.

The formation of the IO Psychology-led Skills Evaluation Lab, which develops, validates, maintains, and ensures compliance for CodeSignal's Tech Screen and Pre-Screen assessments, as well as coding questions for live interviews.

The publication and positive reception of CodeSignal's second annual University Ranking Report, a university ranking based on students objective coding skills

Announced a partnership with ColorStack to increase the number of Black and LatinX developers in Tech. Launched a training program to help members hone their coding and interview preparation skills.

CodeSignal ranked #1 in Overall Results, Implementation, and Usability on G2 in the Technical Skills Screening category

Received "Top Rated" award in TrustRadius's Technical Skills Assessment category

Included in Gartner Peer Insights's new Video Interview Software market category, with in-depth peer reviews rigorously vetted by Gartner.

Sylvia Mol, Assessment Research, Team Lead and Head of the Skills Evaluation Lab, hosted a Society for Industry and Organizational Psychology (SIOP) panel on behavioral and technical assessments in practice with leaders from Amazon, TikTok, and Roblox.

Tigran Solyan delivered the Mainstage address on inclusive Hiring Practice at Greenhouse Open.

Recognized in Built In's Best Places to Work 2022

About CodeSignal

CodeSignal is the leading technical interview and assessment solution, helping the world #GoBeyondResumes to hire high-quality and diverse technical talent. Talent Acquisition teams and engineering leaders use CodeSignal's skills evaluation frameworks to tap into underrepresented pools of candidates, save valuable engineering resources, increase speed-to-hire, and increase candidate pipeline yield.

Founded in 2015, CodeSignal is trusted by innovative tech firms, financial services institutions, and the largest enterprises including Robinhood, Instacart, Uber, Netflix, Zoom, Meta, Pinterest, Block, and Capital One.

