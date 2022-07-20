PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS ANNOUNCES THE RESIGNATION OF MR. TAMIR AMAR AS DEPUTY CEO, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER & VP FIBER-OPTICS OF THE COMPANY

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner Communications / Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PTNR) (TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, reports, that Mr. Tamir Amar, Deputy CEO, Chief Financial Officer & VP Fiber-Optics, has notified the CEO of his resignation from the Company.

The effective date of Mr. Tamir Amar's resignation as the Company's Deputy CEO, Chief Financial Officer & VP Fiber-Optics has not yet been determined.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner") is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet and television services). Partner's ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ: PTNR) (TASE: PTNR).

