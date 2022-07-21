HiBid.com Auctions Generate Nearly $40 Million in One Week; Bidding Now Open For Rare Collectibles, Fitness Equipment, Guitars, and More

HiBid.com Auctions Generate Nearly $40 Million in One Week; Bidding Now Open For Rare Collectibles, Fitness Equipment, Guitars, and More

OCALA, Fla., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Auctions held through HiBid.com last week generated nearly $40 million (gross auction proceeds) in a combined total of 1,504 online-only and webcast auctions. From June 11th through the 17th, bidders placed 1.53 million bids per day, on average, resulting in the sale of over 580,474 lots.

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and online auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. (PRNewswire)

This week, HiBid.com auctions include a wide selection of antiques and high-end collectibles, highlighted by arcade games, art, coins, and jewelry. HiBid.com is also hosting an auction featuring a personal collection of high-end guitars and recording studio components, and another auction with gym and fitness equipment.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of items across hundreds of categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports internet-only auctions, webcast auctions, and absentee bidding.

July 11th-17th, 2022, HiBid.com Highlights

GAP: $39,507,763

Lots Sold: 580,474

Online-Only Auctions: 1,401

Webcast Auctions: 103

Average Bidders Per Day: 944,000

Average Bids Per Day: 1.53 Million

Current Auctions

The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

Guitar Online Auction

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: July 6th-21st

Seller: Schumacher Auction Service

View Auction Items

Retro Fitness Complete Liquidation

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: July 3rd-July 23rd

Seller: Ken Geyer Real Estate Auctioneers, Inc

View Auction Items

Antique, Arcade, Art, and Jewelry Auction

Auction Type: Online-Only

Date: September 20th

Seller: Pot Of Gold Estate Auctions

View Auction Items

If you're looking to sell through HiBid.com, click here to describe what you wish to sell, and a local HiBid auctioneer will help you get started.

Interested in receiving updates from HiBid? Sign up to receive newsletter emails, and follow HiBid Auctions on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About HiBid and Auction Flex 360

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and online auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex 360 were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hibid-AuctionFlex