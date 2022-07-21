Jacobs to Deliver Major Redevelopment for Hospital and Health Precinct

New facility will meet growing demand for quality healthcare services in Sydney, Australia

DALLAS, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) was named by New South Wales (NSW) Health Infrastructure as lead architect and principal design consultant for stage three of the St George Hospital and Community Health Services campus redevelopment. This work will deliver a new Integrated Ambulatory Care Precinct, providing improved capacity and capability to treat a growing and aging multicultural population managing chronic and complex diseases.

The NSW government is investing $282 million (AU $411 million) to build the new precinct and improve parking facilities on site. On track to be completed in 2025, the precinct improves clinical integration and care coordination by bringing together a range of ambulatory, outpatient and community services that are dispersed throughout the health campus.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is driving rapid adaptation and change in healthcare design," said Jacobs People & Places Solutions Senior Vice President and General Manager Asia Pacific & Middle East Keith Lawson. "This is a great opportunity for Jacobs to help NSW reimagine the health services of tomorrow by incorporating innovative digital and virtual technologies into their design."

Jacobs has worked with NSW Health Infrastructure to deliver award-winning healthcare facilities for more than 15 years and is currently helping deliver more than $2.45 billion (AU $3.5 billion) in projects across a variety of roles, including the Royal Prince Alfred (RPA) Hospital stage one redevelopment project. Earlier as lead architect for stage two of the St George Hospital Redevelopment project, Jacobs delivered a new acute services building with enhanced critical care services, including a new birthing unit and two refurbished theaters.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $14 billion in revenue and a talent force of approximately 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

