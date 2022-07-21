WEBSTER REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 EPS OF $1.00; ADJUSTED EPS OF $1.29

STAMFORD, Conn., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, today announced net income available to common shareholders of $178.1 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $92.1 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.
Second quarter 2022 results include $66.5 million pre-tax, ($50.5 million after tax), or $0.29 per diluted share, of merger-related expenses. Excluding these expenses, earnings per diluted share would have been $1.29 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Reported results prior to the first quarter of 2022 reflect legacy Webster Financial results only.
"Our second quarter performance is a great reflection of the strength of Webster," said John R. Ciulla, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We achieved strong and diverse loan growth, the quality of our core deposit franchise was evident in this rising rate environment, and we maintained our strong capital position, providing flexibility as we operate through a changing macro environment."
Highlights for the second quarter of 2022:
- Revenue of $607.6 million.
- Period end loan and lease balance of $45.6 billion; 80 percent commercial loans and leases, 20 percent consumer loans, and a loan to deposit ratio of 86 percent.
- Period end deposit balance of $53.1 billion.
- Provision for credit losses totaled $12.2 million.
- Charges related to the merger and strategic initiatives totaled $66.5 million.
- Return on average assets of 1.10 percent; adjusted 1.41 percent (non-GAAP).
- Return on average tangible common equity of 14.50 percent; adjusted 18.45 percent (non-GAAP).
- Net interest margin of 3.28 percent includes net accretion of 0.19 percent.
- Common equity tier 1 ratio of 11.04 percent.
- Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) of 45.25 percent.
- Tangible common equity ratio of 7.68 percent.
- Repurchased $100 million in shares under Webster's share repurchase program.
"Our financial performance illustrates both merger synergies and the organic growth we anticipate our company will produce," said Glenn MacInnes, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "On an adjusted basis, we generated a return on assets of 1.41 percent and return on tangible common equity of 18.5 percent. Earnings improvement was broad, with interest income, fees and expenses all trending positively."
Increases in the balance sheet and income statement, when compared to a year ago, are largely attributable to the merger with Sterling Bancorp on January 31, 2022.
Line of Business performance compared to the second quarter of 2021
Commercial Banking
Webster's Commercial Banking segment serves businesses that have more than $2 million of revenue through our business banking, middle market, asset-based lending, equipment finance, commercial real estate, sponsor finance, and treasury services business units. Additionally, our Wealth group provides wealth management solutions to business owners, operators, and consumers within our targeted markets and retail footprint. As of June 30, 2022, Commercial Banking had $36.6 billion in loans and leases and $20.5 billion in deposit balances.
Commercial Banking Operating Results:
Percent
Three months ended June 30,
Favorable/
(In thousands)
2022
2021
(Unfavorable)
Net interest income
$333,421
$140,589
137.2 %
Non-interest income
49,430
18,378
169.0
Operating revenue
382,851
158,967
140.8
Non-interest expense
102,720
46,275
(122.0)
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue
$280,131
$112,692
148.6
Percent
At June 30,
Increase/
(In millions)
2022
2021
(Decrease)
Loans and leases
$36,634
$14,654
150.0 %
Deposits
20,501
8,729
134.9
AUA / AUM (off balance sheet)
2,266
2,863
(20.8)
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $167.4 million to $280.1 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. The increase in balances and income was largely attributable to the merger. Net interest income increased $192.8 million to $333.4 million, with $177.1 million driven by the merger, and $15.7 million due to loan and deposit growth in the legacy Webster portfolios. Non-interest income increased $31.1 million to $49.4 million, with $27.6 million driven by the merger, and $3.5 million primarily driven by increased client hedging activity and growth in loan related fees. Non-interest expense increased $56.4 million to $102.7 million, with $50.6 million due to the merger, and $5.8 million primarily to support loan and deposit growth in the legacy Webster portfolios.
HSA Bank
Webster's HSA Bank division offers a comprehensive consumer-directed healthcare solution that includes health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts and commuter benefits. Health savings accounts are distributed nationwide directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, benefit consultants and financial advisors. As of June 30, 2022, HSA Bank had $11.1 billion in total footings comprising $7.8 billion in deposit balances and $3.3 billion in assets under administration through linked investment accounts.
HSA Bank Operating Results:
Percent
Three months ended June 30,
Favorable/
(In thousands)
2022
2021
(Unfavorable)
Net interest income
$49,558
$42,193
17.5 %
Non-interest income
26,552
26,554
—
Operating revenue
76,110
68,747
10.7
Non-interest expense
37,540
32,423
(15.8)
Pre-tax, net revenue
$38,570
$36,324
6.2
Percent
At June 30,
Increase/
(Dollars in millions)
2022
2021
(Decrease)
Number of accounts (thousands)
3,077
2,995
2.7 %
Deposits
$7,778
$7,323
6.2
Linked investment accounts (off balance sheet)
3,277
3,384
(3.1)
Total footings
$11,055
$10,707
3.3
Pre-tax net revenue increased $2.2 million to $38.6 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $7.4 million to $49.6 million, primarily due to an increase in net deposit spread and growth in deposits. Non-interest income was flat at $26.6 million. Non-interest expense increased $5.1 million to $37.5 million, primarily due to incremental expenses from Bend's acquired business and higher temporary help, consulting, and travel expenses.
Consumer Banking
Consumer Banking serves consumer and business banking customers primarily throughout southern New England and the New York Metro and Suburban markets. Consumer Banking is comprised of the Consumer Lending and Small Business Banking (businesses that have less than $2 million of revenue) business units, as well as a distribution network consisting of 202 banking centers and 359 ATMs, a customer care center, and a full range of web and mobile-based banking services. Additionally, our Webster Investment Services group provides investment services to consumers and small business owners within our targeted markets and retail footprint. As of June 30, 2022, Consumer Banking had $9.0 billion in loans and $23.8 billion in deposit balances, as well as $7.5 billion in assets under administration.
Consumer Banking Operating Results:
Percent
Three months ended June 30,
Favorable/
(In thousands)
2022
2021
(Unfavorable)
Net interest income
$179,067
$93,075
92.4 %
Non-interest income
30,784
24,098
27.7
Operating revenue
209,851
117,173
79.1
Non-interest expense
107,312
74,149
(44.7)
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue
$102,539
$43,024
138.3
Percent
At June 30,
Increase/
(In millions)
2022
2021
(Decrease)
Loans
$8,965
$6,821
31.4 %
Deposits
23,841
12,795
86.3
AUA (off balance sheet)
7,536
4,198
79.5
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $59.5 million to $102.5 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. The increase in balances and income was largely attributable to the merger. Net interest income increased $86.0 million to $179.1 million, with $72.1 million driven by the merger, and $13.9 million driven by deposit and loan growth coupled with lower interest paid on deposits. Non-interest income increased $6.7 million to $30.8 million, with $6.4 million driven by the merger and $2.0 million from higher deposit and loan service fees, partially offset by $1.7 million in lower mortgage banking and investment services income. Non-interest expense increased $33.2 million to $107.3 million, primarily driven by the incremental expenses from the merger.
Consolidated financial performance:
Quarterly net interest income compared to the second quarter of 2021:
- Net interest income was $486.7 million compared to $220.9 million.
- Net interest margin was 3.28 percent compared to 2.82 percent. The yield on interest-earning assets increased by 51 basis points, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by 5 basis points.
- Average interest-earning assets totaled $60.1 billion and increased by $28.5 billion, or 90.0 percent.
- Average loans and leases totaled $44.1 billion and grew by $22.7 billion, or 106.0 percent.
- Average deposits totaled $53.4 billion and grew by $24.7 billion, or 86.0 percent.
Quarterly provision for credit losses:
- The provision for credit losses reflects a $12.2 million expense in the quarter, contributing to a $2.1 million increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases. The provision for credit losses reflected an expense of $188.8 million in the prior quarter, which included $175.1 million associated with day one accounting provision required for loans and leases acquired during the quarter from the Sterling merger, compared to a benefit of $21.5 million a year ago.
- Net charge-offs (recoveries) were $9.6 million, compared to $8.9 million in the prior quarter and $(1.2) million a year ago. The ratio of net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans and leases on an annualized basis was 0.09 percent, compared to 0.10 percent in the prior quarter and (0.02) percent a year ago.
- The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases represented 1.25 percent of total loans and leases at June 30, 2022, compared to 1.31 percent at March 31, 2022 and 1.43 percent at June 30, 2021. The allowance represented 231 percent of nonperforming loans and leases at June 30, 2022 compared to 229 percent at March 31, 2022 and 255 percent at June 30, 2021.
Quarterly non-interest income compared to the second quarter of 2021:
- Total non-interest income was $120.9 million compared to $72.7 million, an increase of $48.2 million. The increase primarily reflects the impact of the merger with Sterling, along with higher deposit and loan related fees as a result of higher transactional activity.
Quarterly non-interest expense compared to the second quarter of 2021:
- Total non-interest expense was $358.2 million compared to $187.0 million, an increase of $171.2 million. Total non-interest expense includes a net $66.5 million of merger and strategic initiative charges compared to $18.2 million a year ago. Excluding those charges, total non-interest expense increased $122.9 million which primarily reflects the impact of the merger with Sterling.
Quarterly income taxes compared to the second quarter of 2021:
- Income tax expense was $54.8 million compared to $34.0 million, and the effective tax rate was 23.1 percent compared to 26.6 percent. The higher effective tax rate in the period a year ago reflects the effects of merger related expenses recognized during the period that were estimated to be largely nondeductible for tax purposes.
Investment securities:
- Total investment securities, net were $15.2 billion, compared to $15.1 billion at March 31, 2022 and $8.9 billion at June 30, 2021. The carrying value of the available-for-sale portfolio included $609.8 million of net unrealized losses, compared to net unrealized losses of $328.4 million at March 31, 2022 and net unrealized gains of $49.3 million at June 30, 2021. The carrying value of the held-to-maturity portfolio does not reflect $539.4 million of net unrealized losses, compared to net unrealized losses of $270.8 million at March 31, 2022 and net unrealized gains of $170.5 million at June 30, 2021.
Loans and Leases:
- Total loans and leases were $45.6 billion, compared to $43.5 billion at March 31, 2022 and $21.5 billion at June 30, 2021. Compared to March 31, 2022, commercial loans and leases increased by $1.1 billion, commercial real estate loans and leases increased by $0.6 billion, residential mortgages increased by $0.4 billion, and consumer loans decreased by $6.5 million.
- Compared to a year ago, commercial loans and leases increased by $10.1 billion, commercial real estate loans and leases increased by $11.7 billion, and residential mortgages increased by $2.4 billion, while consumer loans decreased by $29.6 million.
- Loan originations for the portfolio were $5.0 billion, compared to $2.6 billion in the prior quarter and $2.3 billion a year ago. In addition, $5.0 million of residential loans were originated for sale in the quarter, compared to $23.1 million in the prior quarter and $54.6 million a year ago.
Asset quality:
- Total nonperforming loans and leases were $247.5 million, or 0.54 percent of total loans and leases, compared to $248.1 million, or 0.57 percent of total loans and leases, at March 31, 2022 and $120.7 million, or 0.56 percent of total loans and leases, at June 30, 2021. As of June 30, 2022, $90.3 million of nonperforming loans and leases were contractually current.
- Past due loans and leases were $51.7 million, compared to $71.5 million at March 31, 2022 and $18.4 million at June 30, 2021.
Deposits and borrowings:
- Total deposits were $53.1 billion, compared to $54.4 billion at March 31, 2022 and $28.8 billion at June 30, 2021. Core deposits to total deposits were 95.2 percent, compared to 94.8 percent at March 31, 2022 and 93.0 percent at June 30, 2021. The loan to deposit ratio was 86.0 percent, compared to 80.1 percent at March 31, 2022 and 74.4 percent at June 30, 2021.
- Total borrowings were $5.3 billion, compared to $1.6 billion at March 31, 2022 and $1.2 billion at June 30, 2021.
Capital:
- The return on average common shareholders' equity and the return on average tangible common shareholders' equity were 9.09 percent and 14.50 percent, respectively, compared to 11.63 percent and 14.26 percent, respectively, in the second quarter of 2021.
- The tangible equity and tangible common equity ratios were 8.12 percent and 7.68 percent, respectively, compared to 8.35 percent and 7.91 percent, respectively, at June 30, 2021. The common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.04 percent, compared to 11.66 percent at June 30, 2021.
- Book value and tangible book value per common share were $43.82 and $28.31, respectively, compared to $35.15 and $28.99, respectively, at June 30, 2021.
- Repurchased $100 million in shares under Webster's share repurchase program.
Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) is the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank Division. Webster is a leading commercial bank in the Northeast that provides a wide range of digital and traditional financial solutions across three differentiated lines of business: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and its HSA Bank division, one of the country's largest providers of employee benefits solutions. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, Webster is a values-driven organization with $68 billion in assets. Its core footprint spans the northeastern U.S. from New York to Massachusetts, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.
Conference Call
A conference call covering Webster's second quarter 2022 earnings announcement will be held today, Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To listen to the live call, please dial 888-330-2446, or 240-789-2732 for international callers. The passcode is 8607257. The webcast, along with related slides, will be available via Webster's Investor Relations website at investors.websterbank.com. A replay of the conference call will be available for one week via the website listed above, beginning at approximately 12:00 noon (Eastern) on July 21, 2022. To access the replay, dial 800-770-2030, or 647-362-9199 for international callers. The replay conference ID number is 8607257.
Media Contact
Alice Ferreira, 203-578-2610
acferreira@websterbank.com
Investor Contact
Emlen Harmon, 212-309-7646
eharmon@websterbank.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "targeted," "continue," "remain," "will," "should," "may," "plans," "estimates," and similar references to future periods; however, such words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, and other financial items; (ii) statements of plans, objectives, and expectations of Webster or its management or Board of Directors; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on Webster's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Webster's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) our ability to successfully integrate the operations of Webster and Sterling Bancorp and realize the anticipated benefits of the merger; (2) our ability to successfully execute our business plan and strategic initiatives, and manage any risks or uncertainties; (3) our ability to successfully achieve the anticipated cost reductions and operating efficiencies from planned strategic initiatives, including process automation, organization simplification, and spending reductions, and avoid any higher than anticipated costs or delays in the ongoing implementation; (4) local, regional, national, and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on us and our customers; (5) volatility and disruption in national and international financial markets, including as a result of geopolitical conflict such as the war between Russia and Ukraine; (6) the potential adverse effects of the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, or other unusual and infrequently occurring events, and any governmental or societal responses thereto; (7) changes in laws and regulations, including those concerning banking, taxes, dividends, securities, insurance, and healthcare, with which we and our subsidiaries must comply; (8) adverse conditions in the securities markets that lead to impairment in the value of our investment securities and goodwill; (9) inflation, changes in interest rates, and monetary fluctuations; (10) the replacement of and transition from the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) as the primary interest rate benchmark; (11) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and the perceived value of those products and services by customers; (12) changes in deposit flows, consumer spending, borrowings, and savings habits; (13) our ability to implement new technologies and maintain secure and reliable technology systems; (14) the effects of any cyber threats, attacks or events or fraudulent activity; (15) performance by our counterparties and vendors; (16) our ability to increase market share and control expenses; (17) changes in the competitive environment among banks, financial holding companies, and other financial services providers; (18) changes in the level of non-performing assets and charge-offs; (19) changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; (20) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices applicable to us, including the impact of recently adopted accounting guidance; (21) legal and regulatory developments including the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries and the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; (22) our ability to appropriately address social, environmental, and sustainability concerns that may arise from our business activities; and (23) the other factors that are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of net income, ROATCE, and other performance ratios, in each case as adjusted, is included in the accompanying selected financial highlights table.
We believe that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends and financial position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We, as well as securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties, also use these measures to compare peer company operating performance. We believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
At or for the Three Months Ended
(In thousands, except per share data)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Income and performance ratios:
Net income (loss)
$
182,311
$
(16,747)
$
111,038
$
95,713
$
94,035
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
178,148
(20,178)
109,069
93,745
92,066
Earnings (loss) per diluted common share
1.00
(0.14)
1.20
1.03
1.01
Return on average assets
1.10
%
(0.12)
%
1.26
%
1.10
%
1.12
Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
14.50
(1.36)
16.23
14.16
14.26
Return on average common shareholders' equity
9.09
(1.25)
13.35
11.61
11.63
Non-interest income as a percentage of total revenue
19.90
20.88
28.44
26.73
24.77
Asset quality:
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
$
571,499
$
569,371
$
301,187
$
314,922
$
307,945
Nonperforming assets
250,242
251,206
112,590
104,209
123,497
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / total loans and leases
1.25
%
1.31
%
1.35
%
1.46
%
1.43
Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans and leases (annualized)
0.09
0.10
(0.02)
0.02
(0.02)
Nonperforming loans and leases / total loans and leases
0.54
0.57
0.49
0.47
0.56
Nonperforming assets / total loans and leases plus OREO
0.55
0.58
0.51
0.48
0.57
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / nonperforming loans and leases
230.88
229.48
274.36
309.44
255.05
Other ratios:
Tangible equity (non-GAAP)
8.12
%
8.72
%
8.39
%
8.12
%
8.35
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
7.68
8.26
7.97
7.71
7.91
Tier 1 risk-based capital (a)
11.61
12.05
12.32
12.39
12.30
Total risk-based capital (a)
13.86
14.41
13.64
13.79
13.70
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital (a)
11.04
11.46
11.72
11.77
11.66
Shareholders' equity / total assets
11.83
12.55
9.85
9.57
9.86
Net interest margin
3.28
3.21
2.73
2.80
2.82
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
45.25
48.73
54.85
54.84
56.64
Equity and share related:
Common equity
$
7,713,809
$
7,893,156
$
3,293,288
$
3,241,152
$
3,184,668
Book value per common share
43.82
44.32
36.36
35.78
35.15
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
28.31
28.94
30.22
29.63
28.99
Common stock closing price
42.15
56.12
55.84
54.46
53.34
Dividends declared per common share
0.40
0.40
0.40
0.40
0.40
Common shares issued and outstanding
176,041
178,102
90,584
90,588
90,594
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Basic
175,845
147,394
90,052
90,038
90,027
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted
175,895
147,533
90,284
90,232
90,221
(a) Presented as preliminary for June 30, 2022 and actual for the remaining periods.
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(In thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
$
294,482
$
240,435
$
193,430
Interest-bearing deposits
607,323
552,778
1,386,463
Securities:
Available for sale
8,638,358
8,744,897
3,262,893
Held to maturity, net
6,547,998
6,362,254
5,623,243
Total securities, net
15,186,356
15,107,151
8,886,136
Loans held for sale
388
17,970
4,335
Loans and Leases:
Commercial
18,520,595
17,386,139
8,417,719
Commercial real estate
18,141,670
17,584,947
6,410,672
Residential mortgages
7,223,728
6,798,199
4,856,302
Consumer
1,760,750
1,767,200
1,790,308
Total loans and leases
45,646,743
43,536,485
21,475,001
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
(571,499)
(569,371)
(307,945)
Loans and leases, net
45,075,244
42,967,114
21,167,056
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock
329,424
206,123
76,874
Premises and equipment, net
449,578
490,004
215,716
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
2,729,551
2,738,353
558,485
Cash surrender value of life insurance policies
1,228,484
1,222,898
570,380
Deferred tax asset, net
269,790
178,042
78,268
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
1,424,401
1,410,616
616,609
Total Assets
$
67,595,021
$
65,131,484
$
33,753,752
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Deposits:
Demand
$
13,576,152
$
13,570,702
$
6,751,373
Health savings accounts
7,777,786
7,804,858
7,323,421
Interest-bearing checking
9,547,749
9,579,839
3,843,725
Money market
10,884,656
11,964,649
3,442,319
Savings
8,736,712
8,615,138
5,471,584
Certificates of deposit
2,554,102
2,821,097
2,014,544
Total deposits
53,077,157
54,356,283
28,846,966
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings
1,743,782
518,733
507,124
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
2,510,810
10,903
138,444
Long-term debt
1,076,559
1,078,274
565,297
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
1,188,925
990,156
366,216
Total liabilities
59,597,233
56,954,349
30,424,047
Preferred stock
283,979
283,979
145,037
Common shareholders' equity
7,713,809
7,893,156
3,184,668
Total shareholders' equity
7,997,788
8,177,135
3,329,705
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
67,595,021
$
65,131,484
$
33,753,752
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
(In thousands, except per share data)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans and leases
$
431,538
$
185,919
$
777,814
$
376,455
Interest and dividends on securities
82,202
45,586
145,728
90,533
Loans held for sale
7
53
33
144
Total interest income
513,747
231,558
923,575
467,132
Interest expense:
Deposits
12,459
5,094
19,858
11,533
Borrowings
14,628
5,612
22,809
10,983
Total interest expense
27,087
10,706
42,667
22,516
Net interest income
486,660
220,852
880,908
444,616
Provision for credit losses
12,243
(21,500)
201,088
(47,250)
Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses
474,417
242,352
679,820
491,866
Non-interest income:
Deposit service fees
51,385
41,439
99,212
81,908
Loan and lease related fees
27,907
7,862
50,586
16,175
Wealth and investment services
11,244
10,087
21,841
19,490
Mortgage banking activities
102
1,319
530
3,961
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies
8,244
3,603
14,976
7,136
Other income
22,051
8,392
37,823
20,789
Total non-interest income
120,933
72,702
224,968
149,459
Non-interest expense:
Compensation and benefits
187,656
97,754
371,658
205,354
Occupancy
51,593
14,010
70,208
29,660
Technology and equipment
41,498
27,124
96,899
55,640
Marketing
3,441
3,227
6,950
5,731
Professional and outside services
15,332
21,025
69,423
30,801
Intangible assets amortization
8,802
1,132
15,189
2,271
Loan workout expenses
732
327
1,412
721
Deposit insurance
6,748
3,749
11,970
7,705
Other expenses
42,425
18,680
74,303
37,127
Total non-interest expense
358,227
187,028
718,012
375,010
Income before income taxes
237,123
128,026
186,776
266,315
Income tax expense
54,812
33,991
21,212
64,202
Net income
182,311
94,035
165,564
202,113
Preferred stock dividends
(4,163)
(1,969)
(7,594)
(3,938)
Net income available to common shareholders
$
178,148
$
92,066
$
157,970
$
198,175
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted
175,895
90,221
161,785
90,164
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
1.00
$
1.02
$
0.97
$
2.19
Diluted
1.00
1.01
0.97
2.19
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Three Months Ended
(In thousands, except per share data)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans and leases
$
431,538
$
346,276
$
189,985
$
196,273
$
185,919
Interest and dividends on securities
82,202
63,526
45,990
43,362
45,586
Loans held for sale
7
26
45
57
53
Total interest income
513,747
409,828
236,020
239,692
231,558
Interest expense:
Deposits
12,459
7,399
4,027
4,571
5,094
Borrowings
14,628
8,181
5,211
5,430
5,612
Total interest expense
27,087
15,580
9,238
10,001
10,706
Net interest income
486,660
394,248
226,782
229,691
220,852
Provision for credit losses
12,243
188,845
(15,000)
7,750
(21,500)
Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses
474,417
205,403
241,782
221,941
242,352
Non-interest income:
Deposit service fees
51,385
47,827
40,544
40,258
41,439
Loan and lease related fees
27,907
22,679
9,602
10,881
7,862
Wealth and investment services
11,244
10,597
10,111
9,985
10,087
Mortgage banking activities
102
428
733
1,525
1,319
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies
8,244
6,732
3,627
3,666
3,603
Other income
22,051
15,772
25,521
17,460
8,392
Total non-interest income
120,933
104,035
90,138
83,775
72,702
Non-interest expense:
Compensation and benefits
187,656
184,002
109,283
105,352
97,754
Occupancy
51,593
18,615
13,256
12,430
14,010
Technology and equipment
41,498
55,401
28,750
28,441
27,124
Marketing
3,441
3,509
2,599
3,721
3,227
Professional and outside services
15,332
54,091
9,360
7,074
21,025
Intangible assets amortization
8,802
6,387
1,118
1,124
1,132
Loan workout expenses
732
680
244
203
327
Deposit insurance
6,748
5,222
4,234
3,855
3,749
Other expenses
42,425
31,878
21,009
18,037
18,680
Total non-interest expense
358,227
359,785
189,853
180,237
187,028
Income (loss) before income taxes
237,123
(50,347)
142,067
125,479
128,026
Income tax expense (benefit)
54,812
(33,600)
31,029
29,766
33,991
Net income (loss)
182,311
(16,747)
111,038
95,713
94,035
Preferred stock dividends
(4,163)
(3,431)
(1,969)
(1,968)
(1,969)
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
$
178,148
$
(20,178)
$
109,069
$
93,745
$
92,066
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted
175,895
147,533
90,284
90,232
90,221
Earnings (loss) per common share:
Basic
$
1.00
$
(0.14)
$
1.20
$
1.03
$
1.02
Diluted
1.00
(0.14)
1.20
1.03
1.01
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Three Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
(Dollars in thousands)
Average balance
Interest
Yield/rate
Average balance
Interest
Yield/rate
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Loans and leases
$
44,120,698
$
436,462
3.92
%
$
21,413,439
$
186,681
3.46
%
Investment securities (a)
15,165,514
85,958
2.22
8,834,859
46,582
2.13
Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock
262,695
2,072
3.16
77,292
382
1.98
Interest-bearing deposits (b)
488,870
980
0.79
1,270,121
347
0.11
Loans held for sale
18,172
7
0.15
8,898
53
2.37
Total interest-earning assets
60,055,949
$
525,479
3.46
%
31,604,609
$
234,045
2.95
%
Non-interest-earning assets
6,016,193
1,901,412
Total Assets
$
66,072,142
$
33,506,021
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
$
13,395,942
$
-
-
%
$
6,774,206
$
-
-
%
Health savings accounts
7,812,313
1,125
0.06
7,446,735
1,650
0.09
Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings
29,486,846
10,165
0.14
12,365,074
1,603
0.05
Certificates of deposit
2,684,914
1,169
0.17
2,114,889
1,841
0.35
Total deposits
53,380,015
12,459
0.09
28,700,904
5,094
0.07
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings
1,064,304
2,677
1.00
500,638
860
0.68
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
1,156,449
3,164
1.08
138,483
534
1.52
Long-term debt (a)
1,077,395
8,787
3.38
565,874
4,218
3.22
Total borrowings
3,298,148
14,628
1.79
1,204,995
5,612
1.93
Total interest-bearing liabilities
56,678,163
$
27,087
0.19
%
29,905,899
$
10,706
0.14
%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities
1,268,461
288,716
Total liabilities
57,946,624
30,194,615
Preferred stock
283,979
145,037
Common shareholders' equity
7,841,539
3,166,369
Total shareholders' equity
8,125,518
3,311,406
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
66,072,142
$
33,506,021
Tax-equivalent net interest income
498,392
223,339
Less: tax-equivalent adjustments
(11,732)
(2,487)
Net interest income
$
486,660
$
220,852
Net interest margin
3.28
%
2.82
%
(a) For the purposes of our average yield/rate and margin computations, unsettled trades on investment securities and unrealized gain (loss) balances on securities available-for-sale and senior fixed-rate notes hedges are excluded.
(b) Interest-bearing deposits is a component of cash and cash equivalents.
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
(Dollars in thousands)
Average balance
Interest
Yield/rate
Average balance
Interest
Yield/rate
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Loans and leases
$
40,039,437
$
785,879
3.91
%
$
21,447,192
$
377,969
3.51
%
Investment securities (a)
14,298,347
153,227
2.12
8,862,314
92,859
2.13
Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock
214,792
2,893
2.72
77,461
619
1.61
Interest-bearing deposits (b)
643,210
1,433
0.44
976,873
523
0.11
Loans held for sale
18,046
33
0.36
11,610
144
2.48
Total interest-earning assets
55,213,832
$
943,465
3.40
%
31,375,450
$
472,114
3.01
%
Non-interest-earning assets
5,257,642
1,941,640
Total Assets
$
60,471,474
$
33,317,090
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
$
12,335,504
$
-
-
%
$
6,606,464
$
-
-
%
Health savings accounts
7,786,035
2,212
0.06
7,448,943
3,257
0.09
Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings
26,915,923
15,184
0.11
12,181,295
3,323
0.06
Certificates of deposit
2,614,989
2,462
0.19
2,242,250
4,953
0.45
Total deposits
49,652,451
19,858
0.08
28,478,952
11,533
0.08
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings
822,017
3,634
0.88
511,622
1,495
0.58
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
586,857
3,220
1.09
137,143
1,047
1.52
Long-term debt (a)
987,353
15,955
3.36
566,462
8,441
3.22
Total borrowings
2,396,227
22,809
1.93
1,215,227
10,983
1.87
Total interest-bearing liabilities
52,048,678
$
42,667
0.16
%
29,694,179
$
22,516
0.15
%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities
1,010,331
339,949
Total liabilities
53,059,009
30,034,128
Preferred stock
260,183
145,037
Common shareholders' equity
7,152,282
3,137,925
Total shareholders' equity
7,412,465
3,282,962
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
60,471,474
$
33,317,090
Tax-equivalent net interest income
900,798
449,598
Less: tax-equivalent adjustments
(19,890)
(4,982)
Net interest income
$
880,908
$
444,616
Net interest margin
3.24
%
2.87
%
(a) For the purposes of our average yield/rate and margin computations, unsettled trades on investment securities and unrealized gain (loss) balances on securities available-for-sale and senior fixed-rate notes hedges are excluded.
(b) Interest-bearing deposits is a component of cash and cash equivalents.
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(Dollars in thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Loan and Lease Balances (actual):
Commercial non-mortgage
$
16,628,317
$
15,578,594
$
7,509,538
$
7,172,345
$
7,473,758
Asset-based lending
1,892,278
1,807,545
1,067,248
986,782
943,961
Commercial real estate
18,141,670
17,584,947
6,603,180
6,522,679
6,410,672
Residential mortgages
7,223,728
6,798,199
5,412,905
5,167,527
4,856,302
Consumer
1,760,750
1,767,200
1,678,858
1,731,002
1,790,308
Total Loan and Lease Balances
45,646,743
43,536,485
22,271,729
21,580,335
21,475,001
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
(571,499)
(569,371)
(301,187)
(314,922)
(307,945)
Loans and Leases, net
$
45,075,244
$
42,967,114
$
21,970,542
$
21,265,413
$
21,167,056
Loan and Lease Balances (average):
Commercial non-mortgage
$
15,850,507
$
12,568,454
$
7,304,985
$
7,280,258
$
7,545,398
Asset-based lending
1,851,956
1,540,301
1,010,874
956,535
937,580
Commercial real estate
17,756,151
13,732,925
6,575,865
6,510,100
6,365,830
Residential mortgages
6,905,509
6,322,495
5,309,127
5,036,329
4,738,859
Consumer
1,756,575
1,748,654
1,701,250
1,755,291
1,825,772
Total Loan and Lease Balances
$
44,120,698
$
35,912,829
$
21,902,101
$
21,538,513
$
21,413,439
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(Dollars in thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Nonperforming loans and leases:
Commercial non-mortgage
$
112,006
$
108,460
$
63,553
$
40,774
$
57,831
Asset-based lending
25,862
5,494
2,114
2,139
2,403
Commercial real estate
49,935
74,581
5,058
15,972
12,687
Residential mortgages
27,213
27,318
15,591
19,327
21,467
Consumer
32,514
32,258
23,462
23,558
26,353
Total nonperforming loans and leases
$
247,530
$
248,111
$
109,778
$
101,770
$
120,741
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets:
Residential mortgages
$
2,558
$
2,582
$
2,276
$
1,759
$
1,934
Consumer
154
513
536
680
822
Total other real estate owned and repossessed assets
$
2,712
$
3,095
$
2,812
$
2,439
$
2,756
Total nonperforming assets
$
250,242
$
251,206
$
112,590
$
104,209
$
123,497
Past due 30-89 days:
Commercial non-mortgage
$
6,006
$
8,025
$
9,340
$
5,537
$
3,154
Asset-based lending
-
24,103
-
-
-
Commercial real estate
25,587
20,533
921
821
1,679
Residential mortgages
10,781
9,307
3,561
3,447
4,690
Consumer
9,275
9,379
5,576
7,158
8,829
Total past due 30-89 days
$
51,649
$
71,347
$
19,398
$
16,963
$
18,352
Past due 90 days or more and accruing
8
124
2,507
107
25
Total past due loans and leases
$
51,657
$
71,471
$
21,905
$
17,070
$
18,377
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
For the Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
ACL on loans and leases, beginning balance
$
569,371
$
301,187
$
314,922
$
307,945
$
328,351
Initial allowance on PCD loans and leases (1)
-
88,045
-
-
-
Provision
11,728
189,068
(14,980)
7,898
(21,574)
Charge-offs:
Commercial portfolio
18,757
11,248
799
1,723
594
Consumer portfolio
896
1,120
1,382
2,053
2,808
Total charge-offs
19,653
12,368
2,181
3,776
3,402
Recoveries:
Commercial portfolio
7,765
1,364
1,107
142
836
Consumer portfolio
2,288
2,075
2,319
2,713
3,734
Total recoveries
10,053
3,439
3,426
2,855
4,570
Total net charge-offs (recoveries)
9,600
8,929
(1,245)
921
(1,168)
ACL on loans and leases, ending balance
$
571,499
$
569,371
$
301,187
$
314,922
$
307,945
ACL on unfunded loan commitments, beginning balance
$
19,640
$
13,104
$
12,170
$
11,974
$
12,800
Acquisition of Sterling
-
6,749
-
-
-
Provision
509
(213)
934
196
(826)
ACL on unfunded loan commitments, ending balance
$
20,149
$
19,640
$
13,104
$
12,170
$
11,974
Total ending balance
$
591,648
$
589,011
$
314,291
$
327,092
$
319,919
(1) Represents the establishment of the initial reserve for PCD loans and leases net of $48 million in charge-offs recognized upon completion of the merger in accordance with GAAP.
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
The Company evaluates its business based on certain ratios that utilize non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides additional clarity in assessing the results and financial position of the Company. Other companies may define or calculate supplemental financial data differently.
The efficiency ratio, which measures the costs expended to generate a dollar of revenue, is calculated excluding certain non-operational items. Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (ROATCE) measures the Company's net income available to common shareholders, adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets, as a percentage of average shareholders' equity less average preferred stock and average goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible equity ratio represents shareholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible common equity ratio represents shareholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per common share represents shareholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period. Core deposits express total deposits less certificates of deposit and brokered time deposits. Adjusted net income (loss) available to common shareholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS), adjusted ROATCE, and adjusted return on average assets (ROAA) are calculated by excluding after tax non-operational items including merger-related expenses and the initial non-PCD provision related to the merger. See the tables below for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures with financial measures defined by GAAP.
At or for the Three Months Ended
(In thousands, except per share data)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Efficiency ratio:
Non-interest expense
$
358,227
$
359,785
$
189,853
$
180,237
$
187,028
Less: Foreclosed property activity
(358)
(75)
(347)
(142)
(137)
Intangible assets amortization
8,802
6,387
1,118
1,124
1,132
Operating lease depreciation
2,425
1,632
-
-
-
Strategic initiatives
(152)
(4,140)
600
(4,011)
1,138
Merger related
66,640
108,495
10,560
9,847
17,047
Debt prepayment costs
-
-
2,526
-
-
Non-interest expense
$
280,870
$
247,486
$
175,396
$
173,419
$
167,848
Net interest income
$
486,660
$
394,248
$
226,782
$
229,691
$
220,852
Add: Tax-equivalent adjustment
11,732
8,158
2,397
2,434
2,487
Non-interest income
120,933
104,035
90,138
83,775
72,702
Other
3,805
3,082
431
327
309
Less: Operating lease depreciation
2,425
1,632
-
-
-
Income
$
620,705
$
507,891
$
319,748
$
316,227
$
296,350
Efficiency ratio
45.25
%
48.73
%
54.85
%
54.84
%
56.64
%
Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity:
Net income (loss)
$
182,311
$
(16,747)
$
111,038
$
95,713
$
94,035
Less: Preferred stock dividends
4,163
3,431
1,969
1,968
1,969
Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected
6,954
5,046
883
888
894
Income (loss) adjusted for preferred stock dividends and intangible assets amortization
$
185,102
$
(15,132)
$
109,952
$
94,633
$
92,960
Income (loss) adjusted for preferred stock dividends and intangible assets amortization, annualized basis
$
740,408
$
(60,528)
$
439,808
$
378,532
$
371,840
Average shareholders' equity
$
8,125,518
$
6,691,490
$
3,411,911
$
3,375,401
$
3,311,406
Less: Average preferred stock
283,979
236,121
145,037
145,037
145,037
Average goodwill and other intangible assets
2,733,827
2,007,266
556,784
557,902
559,032
Average tangible common shareholders' equity
$
5,107,712
$
4,448,103
$
2,710,090
$
2,672,462
$
2,607,337
Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity
14.50
%
(1.36)
%
16.23
%
14.16
%
14.26
%
Tangible equity:
Shareholders' equity
$
7,997,788
$
8,177,135
$
3,438,325
$
3,386,189
$
3,329,705
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
2,729,551
2,738,353
556,242
557,360
558,485
Tangible shareholders' equity
$
5,268,237
$
5,438,782
$
2,882,083
$
2,828,829
$
2,771,220
Total assets
$
67,595,021
$
65,131,484
$
34,915,599
$
35,374,258
$
33,753,752
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
2,729,551
2,738,353
556,242
557,360
558,485
Tangible assets
$
64,865,470
$
62,393,131
$
34,359,357
$
34,816,898
$
33,195,267
Tangible equity
8.12
%
8.72
%
8.39
%
8.12
%
8.35
%
Tangible common equity:
Tangible shareholders' equity
$
5,268,237
$
5,438,782
$
2,882,083
$
2,828,829
$
2,771,220
Less: Preferred stock
283,979
283,979
145,037
145,037
145,037
Tangible common shareholders' equity
$
4,984,258
$
5,154,803
$
2,737,046
$
2,683,792
$
2,626,183
Tangible assets
$
64,865,470
$
62,393,131
$
34,359,357
$
34,816,898
$
33,195,267
Tangible common equity
7.68
%
8.26
%
7.97
%
7.71
%
7.91
%
Tangible book value per common share:
Tangible common shareholders' equity
$
4,984,258
$
5,154,803
$
2,737,046
$
2,683,792
$
2,626,183
Common shares outstanding
176,041
178,102
90,584
90,588
90,594
Tangible book value per common share
$
28.31
$
28.94
$
30.22
$
29.63
$
28.99
Core deposits:
Total deposits
$
53,077,157
$
54,356,283
$
29,847,029
$
30,026,327
$
28,846,966
Less: Certificates of deposit
2,554,102
2,821,097
1,797,770
1,884,373
2,014,544
Core deposits
$
50,523,055
$
51,535,186
$
28,049,259
$
28,141,954
$
26,832,422
Three months ended
Adjusted ROATCE:
Net income
$
182,311
Less: Preferred stock dividends
4,163
Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected
6,954
Strategic initiatives, tax-effected
(116)
Merger related, tax-effected
50,583
Income adjusted for preferred stock dividends, intangible assets amortization, and other
$
235,569
Income adjusted for preferred stock dividends, intangible assets amortization, and other, annualized basis
$
942,276
Average shareholders' equity
$
8,125,518
Less: Average preferred stock
283,979
Average goodwill and other intangible assets
2,733,827
Average tangible common shareholders' equity
$
5,107,712
Adjusted return on average tangible common shareholders' equity
18.45
%
Adjusted ROAA:
Net income
$
182,311
Add: Strategic initiatives, tax-effected
(116)
Merger related, tax-effected
50,583
Income adjusted for strategic initiatives and merger related
$
232,778
Income adjusted for strategic initiatives and merger related, annualized basis
$
931,112
Average assets
$
66,072,142
Adjusted return on average assets
1.41
%
(In millions, except per share data)
GAAP to adjusted reconciliation:
Three months ended June 30, 2022
Pre-Tax Income
Net Income Available
Diluted EPS
Reported (GAAP)
$
237.1
$
178.1
$
1.00
Strategic initiatives
(0.1)
(0.1)
-
Merger related expenses
66.6
50.6
0.29
Adjusted (non-GAAP)
$
303.6
$
228.6
$
1.29
