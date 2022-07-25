TAKKION Announces International Expansion into Canada

TAKKION's growth in Canada marks the first step in its international expansion strategy, broadening the scope of services it provides to the renewable energy industry.

DALLAS, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Takkion TP&L Holdings LLC ("TAKKION" or the "Company") today announced its expansion into Canada, where subsidiary Takkion Airway Services Canada, Ltd will be providing operational support to customers in [Alberta and Ontario]. TAKKION will seek to grow its presence in Canada over time, introducing services of all TAKKION companies, including TP&L, GSS, RENEW, and AIRWAY, to the Canadian market.

"We are pleased to announce this next step in our expansion plans, broadening the geographic scope in which we can serve our customers. As we continue our multi-year strategy of building the leading ISP in the market through a series of acquisitions and organic growth strategies, we believe now is the right time to expand our geographic reach into Canada. We are fortunate to be supporting several of our closest customer relationships as we expand into the region. We look forward to supporting many more customers over time with our integrated services offerings across all of our businesses." said Jim Orr, CEO of TAKKION.

For more information on how the TAKKION family of companies can support your operations across North America, please visit www.takkion.com

ABOUT TAKKION

TAKKION is a premier independent service provider of logistics, O&M, and technical repair and remanufacturing services to the renewable energy industry. With the industry's largest network of people and assets across North America, TAKKION is uniquely positioned to support and optimize the growth and lifecycle of renewable energy. Our brands TP&L, GSS, RENEW, and AIRWAY work together seamlessly to deliver quality, performance, and efficiency for our customers. We live by our core values of safety, integrity, transparency, and putting our people and customers first. To learn more about how TAKKION is Moving Energy Forward, visit www.takkion.com

