BNY Mellon Wealth Management Names Mid-Atlantic Regional President

PHILADELPHIA, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon Wealth Management named Laura LaRosa as Mid-Atlantic regional president. Laura is responsible for developing and implementing a growth strategy to execute across Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Tysons Corner and Delaware. Laura is based in Philadelphia and reports to Rob Kricena, head of U.S. markets.

Prior to joining BNY Mellon Wealth Management, Laura was at Glenmede, an investment and wealth management firm serving institutions and individuals, for more than 25 years. She most recently served as a member of the management committee and as an executive director, where she led client development and growth efforts. Laura held a variety of other senior roles at Glenmede, including director of Portfolio Management and director of Fixed Income Management.

"Laura has extensive experience in our industry and understands the complex needs of high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients," said Kricena. "Her expertise and ability to create strong relationships within the community make her an exceptional choice to lead the region and support our Active Wealth framework."

Laura earned a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Pennsylvania. She is an active member of her community and currently serves on the Executive Committee and Board of the Committee of Seventy, Board member of the Foreign Policy Research Institute (FPRI) and Board member of Friends of Rittenhouse Square. Laura is also a member of various other not-for-profit organizations, including the Mural Arts Philadelphia and Horizons.

BNY Mellon Wealth Management has $264 billion in total client assets as of June 30, 2022, and an extensive network of offices in the U.S. and internationally. BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which delivers leading wealth advice across investments, banking, custody, and wealth and estate planning, conducts business through various operating subsidiaries of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation.

