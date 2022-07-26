Congressional Delays Mean Lifesaving Health Benefits Hang in the Balance for Veterans Facing Toxic Exposure Issues

The Independence Fund Urges Senate to Pass Honoring our PACT Act of 2022 Toxic Exposure Bill Ahead of Recess

WASHINGTON, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Independence Fund again endorses the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our PACT Act of 2022, and pleads with the Senate to pass it without amendment, without delay, and before Congress goes into its August recess. The Veteran-serving non-profit submitted a letter of endorsement for the bill co-signed by 13 additional Veteran-serving organizations ahead of Senate reconsideration.

(PRNewsfoto/The Independence Fund) (PRNewswire)

"Toxic exposure has plagued the Veteran community for decades," explains Bob Carey, Executive Vice President of Advocacy and Strategy for The Independence Fund. "More than three million Veterans have symptoms ranging from asthma to unexplained neurological disorders, rare cancers, pulmonary diseases, and more. Our government has allowed them to be on the front lines of exposure to the horrors of toxic exposure without relief for far too long."

The Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our PACT Act of 2022, which passed the House in June, passed the Senate soon thereafter, passed the House again two weeks ago to fix a minor clerical error, and now lies before the Senate for what should be a quick and easy passage; however, the vote is languishing due to minor objections As a result, the bill is in danger of further delay due to Senate recess, or even more catastrophically, being killed.

"The Senate is taking advantage of Congress being procedurally correct in changing a single line of the previously passed bill, to try to get an amendment added in," explained Carey, "But if the amendment were adopted, it would delay enactment for at least another month, probably two, and may kill the bill altogether. For the tens of thousands of disabled Veterans suffering from toxic exposure symptoms served by The Independence Fund, four to six weeks is an eternity when awaiting medical care for cancer and other highly specialized conditions. As soon as this bill is enacted into law, the VA can start treating these sick Veterans. The Independence Fund, and many other Veteran organizations, will be happy to work with Senators on budgetary issues after this bill becomes law. But now, after two and a half years of work, is not the time to try to be a budgetary perfectionist, and to do so on the backs of sick Veterans. We urge the Senate to pass this bill now!"

The Independence Fund works closely with Veterans suffering the harmful side effects of burn pit and other toxins exposure during Operation Desert Storm and post-9/11 operations. Currently, 78% of all disability claims related to toxic exposure are denied by the VA, and those who register in the VA's Burn Pit Registry can still wait years before receiving a response. "The PACT Act will provide a vital lifeline for these Veterans who have given so much in the defense of our country, but who are left behind by the bureaucratic inertia of the VA's disability claims process," Carey said.

Available for Interview:

Nick Ooley and Heidi Yurack - Army Veteran, Arlington, Indiana

Nick Ooley, 35, is an Army Veteran who was regularly exposed to burn pits as convoy security. He has been facing the effects of toxic exposure for more than 6 years, including restrictive lung disease and a new, still-undiagnosed disease in his lungs.

Ben and Seida Johnson - Air Force, Katy, Texas

Ben Johnson, 35, is an Air Force Veran who was exposed to jet fuel, burn pits, and sewage ponds in Afghanistan and Qatar as engineer assistant. He was diagnosed with advanced bone cancer that was deteriorating his spine and had spread through 90% of his body.

Linda Sorrells - Air Force, Pine Level, NC

Linda Sorrells' husband Dwight was a Vietnam Veteran who was exposed to Agent Orange in Thailand and diagnosed with multiple service-related cancers, but his disability claim remained in review for nearly 3 years. Dwight passed away in 2022 with the claim still unresolved and benefits left unpaid.

ABOUT THE INDEPENDENCE FUND:

Founded in 2007, The Independence Fund (501c3) is committed to serving the Warfighter Community by providing innovative programs and services to support the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual independence of our servicemembers, combat Veterans, their caregivers, families, and those allies who served in combat alongside our troops, through innovative mobility and adaptive technologies and therapies for combat veterans; suicide prevention; caregiver and family support; and Veteran advocacy with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, other government agencies, federal and state legislators, and other partners. The Independence Fund believes in fairness and equality for all veterans and families irrespective of race, gender, religion, and sexual orientation, and will continue to uphold these American values.

Media Contact:

Caroline Arey

The Independence Fund

Strategic Messaging Director

704.608.8770

c.arey@independencefund.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Independence Fund