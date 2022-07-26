Marlin completes significant majority growth investment in Altvia

DENVER, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Altvia is pleased to announce that Marlin Equity Partners ("Marlin") has completed a significant majority growth investment in Altvia, a market leader in software solutions for the alternative asset space. Altvia's comprehensive platform, comprising a verticalized CRM built on Force.com, investor engagement offerings, and analytics engine, helps hundreds of asset managers more effectively raise and deploy capital, optimize workflows, collaborate cross-functionally, and analyze performance across their investments.

Unleash the Power of Your Relationships and Data (PRNewsfoto/Altvia Solutions, LLC) (PRNewswire)

The transaction enables Altvia to further expand its leadership position within the software ecosystem for alternative asset managers by accelerating product innovation and supporting the go-to-market function.

"We are incredibly proud of the market-leading products and loyal customer base that we have built at Altvia," said Brie Aletto, CEO of Altvia. "Marlin shares our strategic vision of equipping private capital market participants with purpose-built systems to drive world-class partnerships between Limited Partners and General Partners. We are thrilled to partner with Marlin as we enter the next phase of growth."

"Participants in the private capital markets are rapidly adopting new technologies to drive improvements and efficiencies as they navigate increasing demands from regulatory bodies, ESG impacts, and expanding partnerships with Limited Partners," said Nick Lukens, a managing director at Marlin. "We look forward to providing our operational expertise and financial support to further advance Altvia's position in the market, accelerate technological innovation, and enhance its existing product capabilities for its current and future customer base."

About Altvia

Altvia is a market-leading provider for investor and deal management systems specifically built for private capital market firms. Founded in 2006, Altvia has hundreds of clients and supports over 40,000 Limited Partner investors. The company's mobile-optimized platform (AIM, ShareSecure, Correspond and Answers) is transforming the way General Partners deliver continuous value, real-time decision support and secure communications to their valued constituents. Marquee firms across multiple verticals trust Altvia to optimize operational functions and enable critically important communications. For more information, please visit www.altvia.com.

About Marlin Equity Partners

Marlin Equity Partners is a global investment firm with over $8.1 billion of capital under management. The firm is focused on providing corporate parents, shareholders and other stakeholders with tailored solutions that meet their business and liquidity needs. Marlin invests in businesses across multiple industries where its capital base, industry relationships and extensive network of operational resources significantly strengthen a company's outlook and enhance value. Since its inception, Marlin, through its group of funds and related companies, has successfully completed over 200 acquisitions. The firm is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with an additional office in London. For more information, please visit www.marlinequity.com .

CONTACT: Brie Aletto, brie@altvia.com

SOURCE Altvia Solutions, LLC

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Altvia Solutions, LLC