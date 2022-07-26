Newfront Announces Appointment of Courtney Leimkuhler to Board of Directors

Leimkuhler brings 20 years in the financial services industry and a passion for diversity, equity, and inclusion to the company

SAN FRANCISCO, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newfront , a tech-enabled, full-service brokerage, today announces the appointment of Courtney Leimkuhler to the Newfront Board of Directors. Ms. Leimkuhler brings 20 years in the financial services industry on both the capital formation and risk management sides of the business. Ms. Leimkuhler has been serving as an Advisor to Newfront since February 2021 and with this announcement, joins as the company's first independent director.

Newfront announces the appointment of Courtney Leimkuhler to its Board of Directors.

"We are pleased to welcome Courtney Leimkuhler to the Newfront Board," said Spike Lipkin, Chief Executive Officer of Newfront. "Courtney's experience leading financial services companies with deep expertise in insurtech and capital markets will be invaluable to Newfront as we grow our business and pursue our mission to build the modern insurance experience and transform a trillion-dollar market."

Ms. Leimkuhler is the founder and managing partner of Springbank Collective, an early-stage investment firm focused on building the infrastructure to close the gender gap. Before founding Springbank in 2019, Ms. Leimkuhler served as the Chief Financial Officer of Marsh, where she also oversaw strategic planning and mergers and acquisitions. Previously, Ms. Leimkuhler spent a decade at the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") from before its initial public offering through the sale of the public company in 2013. At the NYSE, she was a member of the Management Committee and the Head of Corporate Strategy and Mergers and Acquisitions. Ms. Leimkuhler began her career at Goldman Sachs, and she was a director of Coverwallet from 2019 until its acquisition by Aon in 2020. She currently serves as a director of Orchard and Dandi. Ms. Leimkuhler earned an A.B. from Harvard College and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

"I love that Newfront is innovating in a way which feels authentic to the insurance industry and is marrying technology and talent to serve clients in an efficient and modern way," said Ms. Leimkuhler. "I am excited to continue my role as an advisor, now as a member of the board, supporting the company's rapid growth and success."

"This appointment is the result of a robust search process ensuring we have the right mix of skills and experience to advance our goals and reflect the diverse views of the Newfront team," said Amy Steadman, Chief People Officer of Newfront. "At Springbank Collective, and throughout her career, Courtney leads the advancement of gender equality and we welcome her skills and passion to help us achieve our goals of building an inclusive and equitable workplace."

Newfront is transforming the delivery of risk management, employee experience, insurance, and retirement solutions by building the modern insurance platform. Transparent data delivered real-time translates into a lower total cost of risk and greater insights. Newfront makes insurance work for you.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Newfront has offices throughout the country and is home to more than 800 employees who serve clients across the United States and globally.

