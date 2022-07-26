Webb Fontaine Awarded Contract with Benin Government for Implementation of New Customs System in Replacement of ASYCUDA World.

Webb Fontaine Awarded Contract with Benin Government for Implementation of New Customs System in Replacement of ASYCUDA World.

DUBAI, UAE, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Webb Fontaine, a leading provider of advanced and innovative trade and Customs services, has announced it's Customs Webb solution has been chosen by Benin as their new Customs system, in replacement of ASYCUDA World.

Romuald Wadagni, Minister of Economy and Finance for Benin -Anicet Houngbo, Managing Director Webb Fontaine Benin (PRNewswire)

The project strengthens Webb Fontaine's long-standing partnership with Benin Government, who has ambitions to expand and develop into one of the region's most technologically advanced trade environments.

The project continues towards a fully integrated approach to trade, interconnecting all major trade platforms such as the Single Window, the Port Community System, the e-Tracking solution and now through Customs Webb the Customs System. As a central and critical part of the trade environment, it is crucial and urgent for Governments to operate modern and efficient Customs Systems.

"Customs Webb, Webb Fontaine's Customs system, based on artificial intelligence, was chosen by Benin to continue the modernization of customs and optimize the trade environment.

Webb Fontaine's ability to provide cutting-edge technology and digital solutions is a guarantee of success. With this new system, the objective of the public authorities to make Benin an exemplary platform in the simplification and transparency of Customs clearance procedures has taken a major step forward.

All economic players are supported by Customs as part of a successful partnership with the entire industrial, commercial and logistics community."

Alain HINKATI, Director General of Customs, Benin

"We are honoured to have been selected by Benin Customs for such an important project. The longevity of our partnership is a true testament to Benin's commitment to trade digitalization. Customs Webb is a powerful system that uses AI technology to fully digitise the entire clearance process. To implement Customs Webb will be a huge step forward in their mission and the impacts of such will be felt by the entire trade community."

Samy Zayani, Chief Commercial Officer Webb Fontaine

For Webb Fontaine, a successful track record demonstrates its ability to use AI to facilitate trade, secure revenue and reduce clearance times and costly congestion while greatly improving trade governance.

About Webb Fontaine

Webb Fontaine is an AI company re-shaping the future of trade through technology. Trusted by governments globally, Webb Fontaine provides industry wide solutions to accelerate trade development and modernization. The company uses unique technology including Artificial Intelligence to enable countries to emerge as leaders in the future of trade.

Knowledge transfer is at the core of Webb Fontaine; comprising a team of experts who work across the world, empowering local communities and governments.

