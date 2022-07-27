CME Group Inc. Reports Second-Quarter 2022 Financial Results

CHICAGO, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2022.

The company reported revenue of $1.2 billion and operating income of $750 million for the second quarter of 2022. Net income was $663 million and diluted earnings per share were $1.82. On an adjusted basis, net income was $717 million and diluted earnings per share were $1.97. Financial results presented on an adjusted basis for the second quarter of 2022 and 2021 exclude certain items, which are detailed in the reconciliation of non-GAAP results.1

"As global market participants continued to navigate extraordinary economic and geopolitical uncertainties throughout the second quarter, demand for CME Group hedging tools drove our strong earnings and revenue growth, with our equity index, interest rate, foreign exchange and options volumes rising in the U.S. and internationally," said CME Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Terry Duffy. "We reached our third highest quarterly average daily volume on record in Q2, and, in particular, our SOFR futures and options contracts reached new records in both volume and open interest, driven by the industry's accelerating transition away from USD LIBOR. Additionally, market users increasingly turned to our micro and E-mini contracts to customize their trading strategies. Moving forward, we will remain focused on providing our clients with the tools they need to manage risk amid central bank tightening, historic inflation and other challenging market conditions."

Second-quarter 2022 average daily volume (ADV) was 23.1 million contracts, including non-U.S. ADV of 6.3 million contracts, led by 40% growth in Latin America, 36% in Asia and 15% in EMEA.

1. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial results mentioned to the respective GAAP figures can be found within the Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures chart at the end of the financial statements and earnings presentation materials.

Clearing and transaction fees revenue for second-quarter 2022 totaled $1.0 billion. The total average rate per contract was $0.647. Market data revenue totaled $152 million for second-quarter 2022.

As of June 30, 2022, the company had approximately $2.0 billion in cash (including $100 million deposited with Fixed Income Clearing Corporation (FICC) and included in other current assets) and $3.4 billion of debt. The company paid dividends during the second quarter of approximately $363 million. The company has returned approximately $18.5 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends since the implementation of the variable dividend policy in early 2012.

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. We want to caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the factors that might affect our performance are increasing competition by foreign and domestic entities, including increased competition from new entrants into our markets and consolidation of existing entities; our ability to keep pace with rapid technological developments, including our ability to complete the development, implementation and maintenance of the enhanced functionality required by our customers while maintaining reliability and ensuring that such technology is not vulnerable to security risks; our ability to continue introducing competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis, including through our electronic trading capabilities, and our ability to maintain the competitiveness of our existing products and services, including our ability to provide effective services to the swaps market; our ability to adjust our fixed costs and expenses if our revenues decline; our ability to maintain existing customers at substantially similar trading levels, develop strategic relationships and attract new customers; our ability to expand and globally offer our products and services; changes in regulations, including the impact of any changes in laws or government policies with respect to our products or services or our industry, such as any changes to regulations and policies that require increased financial and operational resources from us or our customers; the costs associated with protecting our intellectual property rights and our ability to operate our business without violating the intellectual property rights of others; decreases in revenue from our market data as a result of decreased demand or changes to regulations in various jurisdictions; changes in our rate per contract due to shifts in the mix of the products traded, the trading venue and the mix of customers (whether the customer receives member or non-member fees or participates in one of our various incentive programs) and the impact of our tiered pricing structure; the ability of our credit and liquidity risk management practices to adequately protect us from the credit risks of clearing members and other counterparties, and to satisfy the margin and liquidity requirements associated with the BrokerTec matched principal business; the ability of our compliance and risk management programs to effectively monitor and manage our risks, including our ability to prevent errors and misconduct and protect our infrastructure against security breaches and misappropriation of our intellectual property assets; our dependence on third-party providers and exposure to risk through third parties, including risks related to the performance, reliability and security of technology used by our third-party providers; volatility in commodity, equity and fixed income prices, and price volatility of financial benchmarks and instruments such as interest rates, credit spreads, equity indices, fixed income instruments and foreign exchange rates; economic, social, political and market conditions, including the volatility of the capital and credit markets and the impact of economic conditions on the trading activity of our current and potential customers; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and response by governments and other third parties; our ability to accommodate increases in contract volume and order transaction traffic and to implement enhancements without failure or degradation of the performance of our trading and clearing systems; our ability to execute our growth strategy and maintain our growth effectively; our ability to manage the risks, control the costs and achieve the synergies associated with our strategy for acquisitions, investments and alliances, including those associated with our OSTTRA joint venture with IHS Markit (now a part of S&P Global) and our partnership with Google Cloud; uncertainty related to the transition from LIBOR; our ability to continue to generate funds and/or manage our indebtedness to allow us to continue to invest in our business; industry and customer consolidation; decreases in trading and clearing activity; the imposition of a transaction tax or user fee on futures and options transactions and/or repeal of the 60/40 tax treatment of such transactions; our ability to maintain our brand and reputation; and the unfavorable resolution of material legal proceedings. For a detailed discussion and additional information concerning these and other factors that might affect our performance, see our other recent periodic filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 25, 2022, under the caption "Risk Factors".

CME Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (in millions)





June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 ASSETS







Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,879.5

$ 2,834.9 Marketable securities

95.1

115.0 Accounts receivable, net of allowance

582.3

434.5 Other current assets (includes $4.7 and $4.8 in restricted cash)

463.7

427.8 Performance bonds and guaranty fund contributions

138,430.4

157,949.6 Total current assets

141,451.0

161,761.8 Property, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization

481.6

505.3 Intangible assets—trading products

17,175.3

17,175.3 Intangible assets—other, net

3,382.1

3,532.0 Goodwill

10,484.1

10,528.0 Other assets (includes $0.4 and $0.5 in restricted cash)

3,697.2

3,277.9 Total Assets

$ 176,671.3

$ 196,780.3 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current Liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 80.9

$ 48.8 Short-term debt

—

749.4 Other current liabilities

488.8

1,650.6 Performance bonds and guaranty fund contributions

138,430.4

157,949.6 Total current liabilities

139,000.1

160,398.4 Long-term debt

3,436.7

2,695.7 Deferred income tax liabilities, net

5,363.0

5,390.4 Other liabilities

869.8

896.5 Total Liabilities

148,669.6

169,381.0 Total CME Group Shareholders' Equity

28,001.7

27,399.3 Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 176,671.3

$ 196,780.3

CME Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (dollars in millions, except per share amounts; shares in thousands)





Quarter Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended, June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenues















Clearing and transaction fees

$ 1,024.6

$ 929.9

$ 2,162.7

$ 1,936.9 Market data and information services

151.7

145.2

303.4

289.4 Other

60.9

104.1

117.7

206.2 Total Revenues

1,237.2

1,179.2

2,583.8

2,432.5 Expenses















Compensation and benefits

185.3

211.7

370.5

436.7 Technology

45.9

49.3

91.8

97.5 Professional fees and outside services

32.0

36.8

63.8

74.2 Amortization of purchased intangibles

57.1

59.4

115.5

120.0 Depreciation and amortization

33.0

37.1

66.5

74.7 Licensing and other fee agreements

83.1

54.2

164.0

118.9 Other

51.1

56.0

102.9

110.7 Total Expenses

487.5

504.5

975.0

1,032.7 Operating Income

749.7

674.7

1,608.8

1,399.8 Non-Operating Income (Expense)















Investment income

286.9

62.4

360.0

93.3 Interest and other borrowing costs

(39.9)

(41.7)

(82.4)

(83.2) Equity in net earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries

87.3

55.7

160.6

111.9 Other non-operating income (expense)

(217.3)

(25.0)

(264.0)

(43.4) Total Non-Operating Income (Expense)

117.0

51.4

174.2

78.6 Income before Income Taxes

866.7

726.1

1,783.0

1,478.4 Income tax provision

204.2

215.5

409.5

393.0 Net Income

662.5

510.6

1,373.5

1,085.4 Less: net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests

—

(0.3)

—

(0.7) Net Income Attributable to CME Group

$ 662.5

$ 510.3

$ 1,373.5

$ 1,084.7 Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders of CME Group

$ 654.1

$ 510.3

$ 1,356.1

$ 1,084.7

















Earnings per Share Attributable to Common Shareholders of CME Group:















Basic

$ 1.82

$ 1.42

$ 3.78

$ 3.03 Diluted

1.82

1.42

3.78

3.02 Weighted Average Number of Common Shares:















Basic

358,641

358,261

358,625

358,204 Diluted

359,205

358,888

359,179

358,853

CME Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Quarterly Operating Statistics





2Q 2021

3Q 2021

4Q 2021

1Q 2022

2Q 2022 Trading Days

63

64

64

62

62

Quarterly Average Daily Volume (ADV)(1) CME Group ADV (in thousands)

Product Line

2Q 2021

3Q 2021

4Q 2021

1Q 2022

2Q 2022 Interest rates

8,581

8,111

9,805

12,484

10,630 Equity indexes

4,926

5,100

5,943

7,950

7,751 Foreign exchange

769

776

800

904

950 Energy

1,963

2,179

2,252

2,515

1,932 Agricultural commodities

1,631

1,141

1,216

1,474

1,308 Metals

568

480

475

593

484 Total

18,438

17,786

20,490

25,920

23,055 Venue



















CME Globex

17,223

16,652

19,043

24,060

21,531 Open outcry

646

598

792

1,030

725 Privately negotiated

569

536

656

830

799 Total

18,438

17,786

20,490

25,920

23,055





























Quarterly Average Rate Per Contract (RPC)(1) CME Group RPC

Product Line

2Q 2021

3Q 2021

4Q 2021

1Q 2022

2Q 2022 Interest rates

$ 0.491

$ 0.483

$ 0.487

$ 0.484

$ 0.493 Equity indexes

0.555

0.555

0.526

0.526

0.532 Foreign exchange

0.805

0.803

0.779

0.800

0.767 Energy

1.140

1.127

1.111

1.124

1.171 Agricultural commodities

1.343

1.319

1.323

1.378

1.411 Metals

1.438

1.463

1.452

1.482

1.506 Average RPC

$ 0.695

$ 0.677

$ 0.650

$ 0.644

$ 0.647





















1. ADV and RPC includes futures and options on futures only.





CME Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures (dollars in millions, except per share amounts; shares in thousands)





















Quarter Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended, June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Net Income Attributable to CME Group

$ 662.5

$ 510.3

$ 1,373.5

$ 1,084.7 Restructuring and severance

6.5

4.4

10.2

19.2 Amortization of purchased intangibles(1)

68.1

59.4

137.9

120.0 Strategic transaction-related costs(2)

0.6

7.1

2.2

17.3 Foreign exchange transaction (gains) losses

(8.8)

1.0

(13.1)

3.4 Unrealized and realized (gains) losses on investments

0.5

(19.7)

(3.5)

(21.0) Debt costs related to refinancing

—

—

7.7

— Realized and unrealized losses on assets

—

0.4

—

1.2 Litigation matters

—

(3.1)

—

(3.1) Trading floor enhancements

0.4

—

4.8

— Income tax effect related to above

(13.0)

(12.6)

(28.8)

(33.3) Other income tax items

(0.3)

41.4

(8.2)

41.4 Adjusted Net Income Attributable to CME Group

$ 716.5

$ 588.6

$ 1,482.7

$ 1,229.8











—

— Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders of CME Group

$ 707.5

$ 588.6

$ 1,464.1

$ 1,229.8

















Earnings per Share Attributable to Common Shareholders of CME Group:







Basic

$ 1.82

$ 1.42

$ 3.78

$ 3.03 Diluted

1.82

1.42

3.78

3.02

















Adjusted Earnings per Share Attributable to Common Shareholders of CME Group:







Basic

$ 1.97

$ 1.64

$ 4.08

$ 3.43 Diluted

1.97

1.64

4.08

3.43

















Weighted Average Number of Common Shares:















Basic

358,641

358,261

358,625

358,204 Diluted

359,205

358,888

359,179

358,853 Preferred shares(3)

4,584

—

4,584

—

















1. Includes $10.9 million and $22.3 million of amortization of purchased intangibles (net of tax) at OSTTRA, reported in Equity in net earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries for the second quarter and first six months of 2022. 2. Strategic transaction-related costs primarily include professional fees related to the NEX integration. 3. Preferred shares have similar rights as common shares without voting rights.



