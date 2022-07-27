IDTechEx Assess the Next Commercial Phase of the Graphene Market

BOSTON, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To date, the commercialization of graphene has been more of a "material push" rather than a "market pull"; a solution looking for a problem. In this first phase, there were numerous technical and commercial barriers to overcome, which in materials science does not happen overnight. IDTechEx believes that this is changing, with graphene entering the next stage, the growth phase, of its commercial journey.

In the latest version of their longstanding independent market report, "Graphene Market & 2D Materials Assessment 2023-2033", IDTechEx brings the reader the most comprehensive view of the graphene market. The update to this report brings the latest developments across the industry as well as looking at historical progression and a critical view of the application outlook. Despite the hype, from a revenue and sales volume perspective, the graphene material market is small, however significant growth is occurring, and IDTechEx's latest forecast expects the market to narrowly exceed US$1 billion by 2032.

IDTechEx forecast that the graphene market will grow from <$100m in 2020 to reach exceed US$1bn by 2032. Source: IDTechEx – "Graphene Market & 2D Materials Assessment 2023-2033"

The graphene market is very complex, it is not a single product nor being proposed for a single application. Products and processes are at varying stages of technology readiness with engagement from many players spanning the various value chains. The technology also continues to evolve not only for graphene but also in the larger emerging 2D material family.

"Graphene Market & 2D Materials Assessment 2023-2033" includes all the following information:

Technology overview and trends:

Understanding the broad graphene family and production processes:

Assessment of emerging manufacturing processes, including alternative sustainable solutions

Benchmarking studies for critical graphene properties

Analysis of 2D materials beyond graphene, including boron nitride, transition metal dichalcogenides (MoS 2 , WSe 2 etc), MXenes, phosphorene, and more

Market landscape:

Overview of the complete value chain, including various grades and forms of graphene related material, functionalization, integration in various intermediates and final products

Full player analysis: products, revenue, profit/loss, capacity, partnerships, and more

Detailed overview of Chinese manufacturers

Full comprehensive list of graphene and graphene oxide manufacturers

Detailed price comparisons and progressions

Competitive material commercial landscape with specific analysis on conductive carbon additives (e.g. carbon black and CNTs)

Patent analysis. Observing trends, key patents, and notable assignees

Primary information from interviews with hundreds of companies across the value chain; over 60 dedicated company profiles, including independent IDTechEx assessment

Market forecasts & application outlook:

10-year granular market forecasts split by 18 application areas in both value and volume

Analysis of the various addressable markets and their barriers to entry, unmet needs, drivers, and key users

Applications include: energy storage (batteries and supercapacitors), thermal management materials, polymer composites, metal composites, concrete, conductive inks, coatings, sensors, photonics, TCFs, transistors, membranes, and textiles

Technology readiness, market status, and roadmap for key applications

To find out more about the latest IDTechEx report "Graphene Market & 2D Materials Assessment 2023-2033", including downloadable sample pages, please visit www.IDTechEx.com/Graphene or contact Research@IDTechEx.com.

About IDTechEx

IDTechEx guides your strategic business decisions through its Research, Subscription and Consultancy products, helping you profit from emerging technologies. For more information, contact research@IDTechEx.com or visit www.IDTechEx.com.

