LifePoint Health Partners with Health Catalyst to Advance Patient Care

Health system leverages innovative data and analytics technology to further drive improvements in quality and patient safety in communities nationwide

SALT LAKE CITY, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst," Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced a multi-year partnership with LifePoint Health, a diversified healthcare delivery network that operates 63 community hospital campuses, more than 30 rehabilitation and behavioral health hospitals, and 170 additional sites of care from coast to coast.

The partnership will leverage Health Catalyst's robust technology and solutions to help reduce variation in clinical outcomes for patients, improve the overall quality of care, and further advance LifePoint's data and analytics capabilities to support its award-winning National Quality Program. It also further strengthens and builds upon LifePoint's strategy for driving innovation, called "LifePoint Forward." LifePoint Forward represents existing and new capabilities to identify, invest in and deploy solutions to improve quality, access and patient outcomes while lowering costs.

"Partnering with Health Catalyst will enable us to better leverage important clinical data that can drive meaningful improvements in patient care, safety and satisfaction while advancing our mission of Making Communities Healthier," said Christopher Rehm, MD, senior vice president and chief medical officer of LifePoint Health. "We are committed to taking a data-driven approach to improving care delivery through our National Quality Program and look forward to the many ways our collaboration with Health Catalyst will help support and accelerate this critical work."

LifePoint Health has selected the Health Catalyst Data Operating System (DOS™) platform, Pop Analyzer™, Pop Insights™, Healthcare.AI™, Patient Safety Monitor™, MeasureAble™, Instant Data Entry Application (IDEA), and Analytics Accelerators. Together, these technologies and solutions will empower LifePoint Health to discover and share performance insights with self-service dashboards, enable self-service data science within business intelligence (BI), improve quality measurement and reporting, and ultimately, make better clinical, operational, and financial decisions, among other benefits.

"We have great admiration for LifePoint Health and are honored to have the opportunity to support the organization's efforts to improve quality and safety as a leader in community-based care," said Dan Burton, CEO of Health Catalyst. "The Health Catalyst DOS platform, along with our technology product suites and applications, and improvement expertise, will best position LifePoint Health to achieve, sustain, and scale the highest standards of care across its network."

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

LifePoint Health is a leading healthcare provider that serves patients, clinicians, communities and partner organizations across the healthcare continuum. Driven by a mission of Making Communities Healthier®, the company has a growing diversified healthcare delivery network comprised of more than 50,000 dedicated employees, 63 community hospital campuses, more than 30 rehabilitation and behavioral health hospitals and 170 additional sites of care, including managed acute rehabilitation units, outpatient centers and post-acute care facilities. Through its innovation strategy, LifePoint Forward, the company is developing meaningful solutions to enhance quality, increase access to care, and improve value across the LifePoint footprint and communities across the country. For more information, visit www.lifepointhealth.net.

