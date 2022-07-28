Blue Health Intelligence Appoints Bob Darin as CEO

CHICAGO, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Health Intelligence® (BHI®), a leading healthcare data and analytics firm, announced today that Bob Darin has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective July 22.

Darin has served as interim CEO since March 2022, leading the company's growth strategy, and accelerating BHI's work to further leverage the industry's most comprehensive and trusted data and analytic assets to efficiently improve outcomes, facilitate value-based care, and address health equity.

Darin brings more than 25 years of experience to BHI, including progressive leadership roles at some of the nation's largest healthcare companies. With his expertise in applying advanced healthcare analytics, he is working across the healthcare ecosystem to reduce costs and improve health outcomes.

"We are pleased to have Bob Darin join BHI as its next CEO," said Curtis Barnett, Chair of BHI's Board of Managers and CEO of Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield. "Bob's leadership and business acumen are playing a pivotal role in steering BHI's business strategies and objectives to meet the evolving needs of Blue Cross Blue Shield plans and other industry partners. He brings a wealth of unique skills, expertise, and insights to the healthcare industry. We are excited to have him lead the next chapter of BHI's journey and increase its value to healthcare stakeholders."

Prior to BHI, Darin honed extensive leadership experience across the payer, pharmacy, and life science markets both in the U.S. and internationally. He has deep expertise across analytic disciplines, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, clinical data exchange, and interoperability, as well as enterprise data strategy. He also held executive leadership roles across growth-stage healthcare and technology firms, including two Fortune 10 companies.

"I am honored to work with the BHI team to accelerate our impact as an industry leader in healthcare data analytics," Darin said. "We are continuing to invest in our team of experts to scale our market impact and analytic solutions and provide valuable data-driven insights that will improve healthcare across the nation."

Darin holds an honors Master of Business Administration degree in analytic finance from the University of Chicago, Graduate School of Business, and earned a magna cum laude degree in economics from Harvard College.

About Blue Health Intelligence® (BHI®)

Blue Health Intelligence empowers health plans, providers, employers, and life science organizations to drive innovation and achieve measurable outcomes. With access to the industry's most comprehensive and trusted data and analytics, BHI helps healthcare organizations gain insights to inform strategic decisions, support value-based care, and advance health equity.

BHI is the trade name of Health Intelligence Company LLC, an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. For more information, visit www.bluehealthintelligence.com.

