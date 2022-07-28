Innovation Cabinetry Expands, Doubling Workforce in the Tampa Bay Area

TAMPA, Fla., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa, Florida, cabinet company has completed its expansion plans. The planned expansion to their Tampa headquarters and distribution center includes building out a new facility and doubling the number of employees.

Innovation Cabinetry, a luxury all-wood residential cabinetry distributor, is located just north of the Tampa International Airport, at 7030 Anderson Road, where it employs 34 people. The company recently planned and executed a new 128,000-square-foot manufacturing and warehouse facility near 9252 East Columbus Drive, Ste 300 east of state route 301.

The new property accommodates two expansions, manufacturing, and a warehouse facility for Innovation Cabinetry. "We've added leading-edge automated equipment, software, and most importantly, highly specialized staff to expand our product offering," states John Huang, President and CEO of Innovation Cabinetry, Tampa." MADE IN AMERICA" is our future. I feel very proud to have the opportunity to expand my business here in Florida. For me, manufacturing in the Tampa Bay area means greater control over our products' quality, costs, and timeframes." Feedback from their customers has been fantastic. The first product to roll off the lines is a revolutionary outdoor cabinet collection- Endura. This unique collection will expand their customer's business while encouraging everyone to live a healthier lifestyle outdoors."

The multi-million-dollar expansion has created jobs in accounting, engineering, training, purchasing, project management, and other roles.

"Innovation Cabinetry has been thriving in Tampa since we established a presence here in 2005," said Mr. Huang. "It made perfect sense for us to expand our headquarters in this location, where we have excellent access to the interstate and plenty of room to grow."

ABOUT US: Innovation Cabinetry is an innovative provider of residential cabinetry for interior and exterior use. Founded in 2005 and based in Tampa, Florida, Innovation Cabinetry is one of America's fastest growing and most successful cabinet companies.

The 17-year history of our company began with the passion for providing only the highest quality cabinets with an absolute commitment to our customers. Today our diverse product offering includes cabinetry solutions for virtually every indoor and outdoor application. Our research and development department and selected designers are continually developing and sourcing new products for the ever-changing cabinetry market. We attribute our success not only to new innovative cabinetry products but to the strong relationships we have forged in the cabinet industry. Therefore, Innovation Cabinetry is a quality you can trust, a luxury you can afford.

