McDONALD'S ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

CHICAGO, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, McDonald's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.38 per share of common stock payable on September 16, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2022.

Upcoming Communications

For important news and information regarding McDonald's, including the timing of future investor conferences and earnings calls, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's Internet home page at www.investor.mcdonalds.com. McDonald's uses this website as a primary channel for disclosing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information.

About McDonald's

McDonald's is the world's leading global foodservice retailer with nearly 40,000 locations in over 100 countries. Approximately 95% of McDonald's restaurants worldwide are owned and operated by independent local business owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements about future events and circumstances. Generally speaking, any statement not based upon historical fact is a forward-looking statement. In particular, statements regarding McDonald's plans, strategies, prospects and expectations regarding its business and industry are forward-looking statements. They reflect McDonald's expectations, are not guarantees of performance and speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, McDonald's does not undertake to update such forward-looking statements. You should not rely unduly on forward-looking statements. McDonald's business results are subject to a variety of risks, including those that are described in Exhibit 99.2 to its Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 26, 2022 and subsequent filings with the SEC.

