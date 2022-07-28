Memberful Expands Its Market Share in The Travel Industry

The best-in-class membership software helps travel creators acclimate to the new travel media landscape.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Memberful , the leading membership software for independent entrepreneurs and creators, today announced that it is expanding further into the travel industry after a successful year-long partnership with El Camino Travel.

The travel industry for creators has been one-dimensional, dictated by brands and their campaign terms which require hours of a creator's time for one compensated post. For brands, this can lack authenticity and connection to the audience. For creators, it often results in being under-compensated due to the time required to create content. Creators in other industries have seen the acceleration of membership and subscription-based models, but travel has lagged.

Post pandemic, brands will favor creators with hyper-focused and creative content curated to a specific audience. As a result, creators have a unique opportunity to build a better business model where they can sustainably monetize their audience and take back their time. Memberful allows travel creators to establish a genuine connection with their audience and create a new business model that sustains their passion for travel.

"There is a symbiotic relationship between the travel industry and Memberful," says Tiffany Perko, Head of Marketing at Memberful. "The partnership with El Camino Travel has proven to us that membership is an important component of the travel creator landscape. Memberful is excited to continue to enable this at scale."

Memberful has taken hold of the travel industry as its subscription-based model begins to develop the future of travel. Katalina Mayorga, CEO of El Camino Travel, says, "We believe that members see the value in connecting with other similarly-valued individuals and that this aspect of membership will continue to grow. In addition, there is no limit to the kind of perks and benefits companies can offer their members."

The award-winning travel platform launched its ECT Clubhouse community during the pandemic, which led them to Memberful as a resource to manage its membership model. "Having the opportunity to connect with more of our travelers on a deeper level, with membership, has been invaluable," adds Mayorga.

The partnership with Memberful has also allowed El Camino Travel to utilize membership management functions like automatic subscriber tagging to send targeted emails directly to its community members to increase engagement.

As an online community, connection is a large part of the experience. With Memberful, El Camino Travel can make it easier and more enjoyable for travelers to connect before and after trips. A direct line of communication with the El Camino Travel team has been an additional benefit.

Founded in 2013, Memberful provides best-in-class membership software for entrepreneurs and independent content creators, including publishers, educators, podcasters, and more. Through Memberful, customers can quickly sell memberships to their audience and build sustainable businesses. For more information, visit www.memberful.com .

As an award-winning and leading travel platform for the bold woman traveler, El Camino Travel offers a one-stop digital shop of unparalleled community, travel resources, and small group trips that travelers cannot find anywhere else. Seamless access to its services and products empowers more women to travel confidently, directly tap into the niche cultures of a locale, and have the ungoogleable adventures that bring destinations to life through their most authentic lens. For more information, visit http://www.elcamino.travel/ .

