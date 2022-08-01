SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Sanofi - SNY

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Sanofi SA ("Sanofi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SNY). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Sanofi and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On June 30, 2022, Sanofi announced that "[t]he U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has placed Phase 3 studies of tolebrutinib in multiple sclerosis (MS) and myasthenia gravis on partial clinical hold. As a result, new enrollment in the United States (U.S.) is paused, and participants in the U.S. who have been in the trial for fewer than 60 days shall suspend study drug." Sanofi stated that "[t]he FDA action was based on a limited number of cases of drug-induced liver injury that have been identified with tolebrutinib exposure in Phase 3 studies."

On this news, Sanofi's stock price fell $2.64 per share, or 5.01%, to close at $50.03 per share on June 30, 2022.

