Aviat Networks Revises Proposal to Acquire Ceragon Networks to $3.08 Per Share

Increased consideration would include $2.80 per share in cash and $0.28 in equity consideration of Aviat stock, providing a premium of 47% to closing price of Ceragon shares on June 27, 2022

Combination of cash and equity consideration provides balance of immediate and long-term value, allowing shareholders of both Aviat and Ceragon to benefit from the considerable value creation potential of the combined company

New website ValueForCeragon.com provides information about what's at stake and the slate of highly qualified independent directors who will ensure Ceragon pursues opportunities to create value

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW) ("Aviat"), the leading expert in wireless transport solutions, today announced it has submitted a revised nonbinding proposal ("Revised Proposal") to acquire all the outstanding shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) ("Ceragon") to the Ceragon Board. The Revised Proposal provides even greater value than Aviat's June 27, 2022 proposal and is structured to maximize value and certainty for Ceragon and its shareholders, and to address the requests Ceragon shareholders have made for an opportunity to benefit from the value the combined company will provide. Aviat also announced the launch of a new website, ValueforCeragon.com, which provides information about what is at stake for Ceragon shareholders.

Under the terms of the Revised Proposal, which was delivered to Ceragon's Chief Executive Officer today, Ceragon shareholders would receive $2.80 per share in cash and $0.28 in equity consideration of Aviat stock. The combination of cash and equity consideration provides a balance of immediate and long-term value, allowing shareholders of both Aviat and Ceragon to benefit from the significant upside of the combined company. This proposal represents a substantial premium of 47% to the closing price of Ceragon shares on June 27, 2022 of $2.09 (the last close price prior to Aviat's first public offer) and a 64% premium to Ceragon's 60-day volume-weighted average share price of $1.88.

"Since we publicly announced our proposal to acquire Ceragon on June 27, 2022, we have spoken with Wall Street analysts and many Ceragon shareholders, who have recognized the compelling strategic logic of such a combination," said Aviat President and CEO Peter Smith. "In addition to offering immediate and certain value to Ceragon shareholders, our transaction will create significant synergy opportunities, and provide the combined company with the scale and reach to innovate more, expand revenue opportunities, and enhance addressable market capture. Ceragon shareholders have told us clearly that they would also like to benefit from the combination over time. We have addressed this in our revised proposal through the addition of an equity component, which provides Ceragon shareholders with a compelling opportunity for both near and long-term value creation.

"We remain committed to consummating a transaction with Ceragon and taking all the necessary steps to make that happen. Despite the disappointing quarterly results recently announced by Ceragon, which marked the company's sixth consecutive quarter of negative free cash flow, we continue to see value in a combination, and remain committed to doing everything possible to make that happen. We have revised our proposal to provide greater value to Ceragon shareholders and believe they – and Ceragon's Board – will be receptive to our revised proposal."

Ceragon shareholders can visit ValueforCeragon.com for greater detail on the benefits of the proposed transaction, the deficiencies of Ceragon's existing stand-alone strategy, the tremendous value destruction overseen by Ceragon's current Board, and the qualifications of Aviat's five highly qualified Board nominees.

The full text of the letter delivered to Ceragon on August 2, 2022 is included below:

August 2, 2022

Mr. Zohar Zisapel, Chairman of the Board

Mr. Doron Arazi, Chief Executive Officer

Ceragon Networks Ltd.

24 Raoul Wallenberg Street

Tel-Aviv 69719, Israel

Dear Messrs. Zisapel and Arazi:

As a follow-up to our conversation earlier today and based on feedback we received from Ceragon shareholders, Aviat is hereby increasing its offer for all of the outstanding shares of Ceragon to $3.08 per share, consisting of $2.80 in cash and $0.28 in equity consideration of Aviat stock (the "Revised Proposal"). We believe the Revised Proposal represents a compelling and full value proposition to Ceragon shareholders as it represents a 64% premium to Ceragon's 60-day volume-weighted average share price of $1.88 and a 47% premium to Ceragon shareholders based on the closing price on June 27, 2022 of $2.09 (the last closing price prior to our public offer). Moreover, the stock component of our proposal will permit your shareholders to share in the synergies of the combination of our two companies.

We intend to finance the transaction with cash on hand and bank debt. We have re-confirmed with our potential financing sources that each is highly confident in our ability to obtain debt financing at this level. Upon completion of due diligence and drafting the mutually acceptable definitive agreement, which we believe can be accomplished prior to the date of the Ceragon extraordinary general meeting, we would procure binding commitment letters for the full debt financing.

As with our original proposal, the consummation of the transaction is subject to the approval of Ceragon's shareholders, customary regulatory approvals and other standard conditions. The consummation of the transaction would not be subject to any financing condition. No binding obligation or commitment for either of us will arise with respect to this Revised Proposal or any transaction until we have executed a mutually agreeable definitive agreement.

We remain very enthusiastic about a combination of Aviat and Ceragon and will immediately commit the resources to expeditiously move forward. Please do not hesitate to call me if you have any questions.

Sincerely,

Peter Smith

Aviat Networks

President and Chief Executive Officer

