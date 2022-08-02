Big, Bold and Not a Bagel: Einstein Bros. Bagels Launches New Chorizo Breakfast Burrito Nationwide

Packed with craveable ingredients, the Chorizo Breakfast Burrito treats guests to a hearty, handheld breakfast option

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Need a flavor-packed, on-the-go breakfast to get you through the day ahead? Look no further. Einstein Bros. Bagels has launched its mouth-watering Chorizo Breakfast Burrito inside select company and franchise locations.

Chorizo Breakfast Burrito (PRNewswire)

Holding just the right amount of heat, the made-to-order Chorizo Breakfast Burrito is packed with fresh ingredients including fluffy, cage-free eggs, savory chorizo, thick-cut bacon, perfectly-cooked hashbrowns, a trio of asiago, parmesan and romano cheeses and zesty jalapeno salsa; all rolled up inside a warmed flour tortilla.

"Our version of the Breakfast Burrito is highly flavorful and filling," said Chad Thompson, head of culinary innovation, Einstein Bros. Bagels. "The Chorizo Breakfast Burrito truly lives up to its hype - made to order with just the right amount of smokey, spicy chorizo."

The Chorizo Breakfast Burrito is available starting at $6.99, with prices varying by location. Guests can purchase in-store, on the Einstein Bros. Bagels website or mobile app, or through DoorDash. To celebrate the launch of the burrito, Einstein Bros. Rewards members will receive 2x points when they order the Chorizo Breakfast Burrito in bakery from 8/3-8/7. Guests can join at https://www.einsteinbros.com/shmear-society-rewards .

For more information, please visit www.einsteinbros.com .

About Einstein Bros.® Bagels

Einstein Bros.® Bagels is a neighborhood bakery known for endless combinations of fresh-baked bagels and premium double-whipped cream cheese shmear. Also serving a variety of breakfast sandwiches, lunch sandwiches, coffee, espresso, sweets and catering, Einstein Bros.® Bagels has 690 locations throughout the United States. Einstein Bros.® Bagels is part of Panera Brands, one of the nation's largest fast-casual restaurant companies, comprised of Panera Bread®, Caribou Coffee® and Einstein Bros.® Bagels. To learn more, visit www.einsteinbros.com.

Einstein Bros. Bagels logo (PRNewsfoto/Einstein Bros. Bagels) (PRNewswire)

