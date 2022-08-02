Captain D's Expands Memphis Footprint with Grand Opening of New Restaurant and Deal to Develop 10 More in the Region

– Brand's Second-Largest Franchisee Continues to Invest with Leading Fast Casual Seafood Restaurant–

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Captain D's, the nation's leading fast casual seafood restaurant, announced today the opening of its newest franchised location in Memphis, kicking off a pipeline of new development planned for the area with Nufish, LLC, led by Operating Partner Joe Springer. Located at 4735 Getwell Road, the new restaurant marks the 11th Captain D's location in Memphis, all owned and operated by Springer and Nufish. The group, which is the second-largest franchisee in the seafood brand's system, has also signed a new agreement to develop 10 additional restaurants throughout the Memphis region, including Mississippi and Arkansas.

"Experienced multi-unit franchisees like Joe Springer and the Nufish group have been an integral part of our sustained growth over the years," said Brad Reed, chief development officer of Captain D's. "In addition to being one of our largest operators, he is also one of our most successful, achieving same-store sales increases across all of his restaurants for the last 12 years. Joe's dedication to customer service and community involvement has allowed Captain D's to become a staple in Memphis, and we look forward to further expanding our footprint in the region."

Since first signing on with Captain D's in 2009, Springer has continued to spearhead the brand's development in Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas. The Nufish group has steadily grown its portfolio, currently operating 20 locations and leveraging Springer's nearly two decades of experience in the restaurant industry. He maintains a deep understanding of the market and opportunities for the brand within it, building a robust pipeline with this new 10-unit agreement as well as completing a previous five-unit development deal with the opening of the Getwell Road location.

Captain D's franchising momentum is a testament to the brand's unique positioning within the fast casual segment, which has enticed its existing franchisee base to continue investing while also attracting best-in-class operators looking to diversify their portfolios with a leading franchise concept.

"I've been fortunate to spend the past 13 years of my career as a multi-unit franchisee within the Captain D's system. The brand has continued to provide unparalleled support to its operators, and its sustainable franchise model has enabled us to see consistent success across all our locations," said Joe Springer. "With the flexible prototypes and real estate options Captain D's offers, we continue to see opportunities for growth and are excited about this newest restaurant as well as those to come."

The newest Captain D's at 4735 Getwell Road in Memphis features a vibrant, coastal design and welcoming atmosphere, serving high-quality seafood with warm hospitality at an affordable price. With dining room seating for 42, the restaurant also has drive-thru, carry out, and call-ahead ordering options. Hours of operation are Sunday - Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday – Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Call-ahead orders can be placed by calling (901) 356-9063.

This year, Captain D's is set to open 14 restaurants across markets in Florida, Georgia, Ohio, Texas, Tennessee and more. Two of these openings will be both franchise and company debuts of the new 'Express' prototype, a significantly smaller footprint featuring only a drive-thru and walk-up windows for ordering and picking up. Additionally, Captain D's is continuing to successfully convert vacant restaurant properties with a franchise opening in Elberton, Georgia, earlier this year, and two more conversions in Florida this summer. The brand remains focused on corporate and franchise development in target markets throughout the South, Midwest and Mid-Atlantic states, including Florida, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

With more than 530 restaurants in 23 states, Captain D's is the fast-casual seafood leader and number one seafood franchise in America ranked by average unit volume. The company is currently seeking single and multi-unit operators to join in the brand's rapid expansion. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit www.captaindsfranchising.com or call 800-314-4819.

Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Captain D's has more than 530 restaurants in 23 states. Captain D's is the nation's leading fast casual seafood restaurant and was named the #1 seafood chain in the QSR 50, ranked by AUV. Founded in 1969, Captain D's has been offering its customers high-quality seafood at reasonable prices in a welcoming atmosphere for 50 years. Captain D's serves a wide variety of seafood that includes freshly prepared entrees and the company's signature batter dipped fish. The restaurants also offer premium-quality, grilled items such as shrimp, Tilapia and Salmon, as well as hushpuppies, desserts and freshly brewed, Southern-style sweet tea, a Captain D's favorite. For more information, please visit www.captainds.com.

