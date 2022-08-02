IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total July sales of 23,393 vehicles, a decrease of 28.5 percent compared to July 2021. Year-to-date sales totaled 166,195 vehicles; a decrease of 25.1 percent compared to the same time last year. With 26 selling days in July, compared to 27 the year prior, the company posted a decrease of 25.8 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

Mazda Reports July Sales Results (PRNewswire)

CPO sales totaled 3,570 vehicles in July, a decrease of 47 percent compared to July 2021.

Sales Highlight

Best-ever July sales of CX-30 with 6,040 vehicles sold.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported July sales of 4,290 vehicles, an increase of 8.6 percent compared to July last year. Year-to-date sales decreased 27.0 percent, with 20,711 vehicles sold.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, and Mexico through approximately 780 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario, and operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City.

Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date

























July July YOY % % MTD

July July YOY % % MTD



2022 2021 Change DSR

2022 2021 Change DSR























Mazda3 1,165 3,927 (70.3) % (69.2) %

16,020 25,561 (37.3) % (37.3) %

Mazda 3 Sdn 325 2,200 (85.2) % (84.7) %

6371 15,916 (60.0) % (60.0) %

Mazda 3 HB 840 1,727 (51.4) % (49.5) %

9649 9,645 0.0 % 0.0 %























Mazda6 1 1,778 (99.9) % (99.9) %

335 11,804 (97.2) % (97.2) %























MX-5 Miata 268 1,226 (78.1) % (77.3) %

3,067 7,903 (61.2) % (61.2) %

MX-5 107 434 (75.3) % (74.4) %

1079 3,128 (65.5) % (65.5) %

MXR 161 792 (79.7) % (78.9) %

1988 4,775 (58.4) % (58.4) %























CX-3 - 647 - -

- 4,687 - -

CX-30 6,040 5,598 7.9 % 12.0 %

27767 39,502 (29.7) % (29.7) %

CX-5 11,009 16,299 (32.5) % (29.9) %

92813 108,919 (14.8) % (14.8) %

CX-9 1,919 3,264 (41.2) % (38.9) %

18099 23,529 (23.1) % (23.1) %

CX-50 2,983 0 - -

7770 0 - -

MX-30 8 0 - -

324 0 - -























CARS 1,434 6,931 (79.3) % (78.5) %

19,422 45,268 (57.1) % (57.1) %

TRUCKS 21,959 25,808 (14.9) % (11.6) %

146,773 176,638 (16.9) % (16.9) %























TOTAL 23,393 32,739 (28.5) % (25.8) %

166,195 221,906 (25.1) % (25.1) %













































*Selling Days 26 27





178 178





























