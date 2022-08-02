Schools buckling under the weight of the labor shortage crisis seek relief with LocknCharge prewired charging solutions.

MADISON, Wis., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The post-pandemic educational landscape continues to cause major disruptions for schools. The education sector is facing an acute staffing problem that has never been worse.1 While schools scramble to accelerate recruitment, employees are being tasked with additional responsibilities. They're becoming overworked, burned out and unable to focus on their most important initiatives.

LocknCharge (PRNewswire)

A mass influx of 1-to-1 devices, and an increase in cybercrime, has put significant stress on tech teams, many of whom were operating as a skeleton crew even before the pandemic. And now that mobile devices are an imperative tool for at-school and at-home learning, students without a working device immediately fall behind in classwork.

While device programs have grown to 1-to-1, charging cable quantities must now grow to 2-to-1. This allows for one cable to stay at school and one cable to be used at home, offering more equitable access to a charged device no matter where learning takes place.

Fortunately – help is at hand. With more than 20 years of experience in EdTech, LocknCharge helps alleviate many challenges caused by limited resources by offering prewired charging carts and prewired charging stations.

Their new range of prewired solutions comes with USB-C cables fully installed so that school technicians no longer spend time cabling or un-cabling carts or stations, and students can keep one cable to use as needed. Because prewired charging solutions are quick to setup, a large-scale rollout is possible in a shorter amount of time.

"We're pleased to offer a simple solution with our new prewired carts and stations. We know how important it is for schools to allocate resources in a way that provides the greatest benefit to teaching and learning. Letting us focus on charging allows school staff to focus on the things that are important to them."

Jennifer Lichtie - Global Vice President of Marketing

Prewired charging solutions have far-reaching benefits in helping educators better manage their digital transformation. Tech teams can focus on the bigger strategic projects, much needed funds are being saved, and teachers gain peace of mind knowing devices are always ready to enhance student learning.

For more information on LocknCharge charging solutions, and to find out how they can help shape your device management strategy – visit: https://www.lockncharge.com/blog/industry-news/best-prewired-charging-schools/ or call 888-943-6803.

Resources:

Media Contact: Allie Boycks, allie.b@lockncharge.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LocknCharge